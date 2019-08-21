Trump visits Louisville, London bus attack, 'McCafé It Forward': 5 things to know Wednesday

Trump heads to Louisville in support of governor's reelection campaign

President Donald Trump will headline a private fundraiser Wednesday on behalf of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection campaign. The one-term governor is facing a tough contest against Democratic challenger Andy Beshear, the state’s attorney general. Bevin won Kentucky in 2015, becoming the third Republican elected governor since World War II to do so. According to polling, he is the most unpopular governor in the United States. The president is expected to hold at least one public rally on Bevin's behalf.

Suspects in London bus attack to appear in court

The four teenagers charged in relation to the May London bus attack against two LGBT women will appear in court on suspicion of robbery and hate crimes. Melania Geymonat initially detailed the attack on Facebook, in addition to posting a grisly photo that quickly went viral. Geymonat said she and her girlfriend were also hospitalized for facial injuries. The mayor of London called the attack "disgusting" and "misogynistic." Geymonat said the boys demand "that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions."

Talks resume to replace Italy's Prime Minister Conte

Party chiefs in Italy will resume talks Wednesday after Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella. Blaming his decision to end his 14-month-old populist government on his rebellious and politically ambitious deputy prime minister, Conte said that government reflected the results of Italy's 2018 election and aimed to "interpret the desires of citizens who in their vote expressed a desire for change." Conte's decision comes as Italy must make painful budget cuts to keep in line with European Union financial regulations. As head of state, Mattarella could ask Conte to stay on and find an alternative majority in Parliament.

401(k) and IRA millionaires hit record high ... again

The ranks of 401(k) and IRA millionaires again hit a record high in the second quarter, a new report released Wednesday by Fidelity Investments finds. The number of investors with at least $1 million in their 401(k) accounts rose to 196,000 at the end of the second quarter, up from 180,000 the previous quarter and surpassing the previous record of 187,400 reached in the third quarter of 2018, according to Fidelity Investments. One factor helping Americans boost their retirement savings: More than a third of employers now auto-enroll new employees into the company 401(k) plan, more than doubling in the last 10 years. But investors might be cautious since August has been the worst month for stocks, and this year is no exception.

McDonald's golden ticket? You might be in luck

In celebration of 10 years of its McCafé brand, McDonald’s wants to give back by paying it forward. Starting Wednesday, the fast-food giant wants to start “the ripple effect of kindness” with a three-day pay-it-forward giveaway. So how does it work? McDonald’s is distributing 500 McCafé It Forward cards to coffee fans and “individuals known for doing good in their communities.” Cardholders can get a free small cup of McCafé coffee. They then pass along the card to a friend, someone who has done good in their life or a stranger. The cards can be passed on and used until 11:59 p.m. ET Friday. McDonald’s said the “human kindness social experiment” can be watched in real-time at BeABrewGooder.com.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump visits Louisville, London bus attack: 5 things to know Wednesday