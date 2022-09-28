Trump Volunteers to Help Negotiate ‘Deal’ after Nord Stream ‘Sabotage’

Former president Donald Trump reacted to the explosions that rocked the Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian natural gas to Germany earlier this week by offering to negotiate a “deal” in a post made on his Truth Social account on Wednesday.

“U.S. ‘Leadership’ should remain ‘cool, calm, and dry’ on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream Pipelines. This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet. The Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened, and would definitely not have happened if I were President,” said Trump.

“Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW. Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???,” he offered.

Nord Stream 1 and 2, neither of which are active at the moment, both showed sudden losses of pressure late on Monday and were likely caused by a leak from large holes in the pipelines, German and Danish officials told NPR. Nord Stream 1 suspended transportation of gas between Russia and Germany for maintenance in August, and Nord Stream 2’s construction was paused after Russian invaded Ukraine in February.

Seismologists told the publication that the leaks were likely triggered by powerful underwater blasts rather than a natural event. Some German media outlets speculated that it was an act of sabotage.

During a Tuesday speech, President Biden vowed to “bring an end” to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades, even though, as a reporter pointed out, “the project is in Germany’s control.” Trump “re-truthed” a video of Biden’s comments, remarking “wow, what a statement. World War III anyone?”

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, suggested that Russia is culpable for the explosions, accusing it of orchestrating the crisis in an attempt to further destabilize Europe’s energy security.

“We do not know the details of what happened yet, but we can clearly see that it is an act of sabotage,” Morawiecki said. “An act that probably marks the next stage in the escalation of this situation in Ukraine.”

Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said Tuesday that it is “hard to imagine” that the leaks found on the pipelines were “accidental.”

Germany has been trying to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports since the start of the war in Ukraine. The German government has been exploring its options, including looking at new natural gas suppliers. On Sunday, German chancellor Olaf Scholz reached an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to import more natural gas from the Gulf.

