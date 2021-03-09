Trump votes by mail in Florida despite false election fraud claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;US President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC

(AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has voted by mail in a Florida municipal election despite his continued attacks against mail-in voting as being susceptible to fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Palm Beach Post first reported on Monday that Mr Trump requested a mail ballot on Friday for the town of Palm Beach’s municipal election.

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website confirmed that Mr Trump cast his vote by mail and that it had been counted on Tuesday.

The request is the third time Mr Trump has requested an absentee ballot in his history as a Palm Beach County voter, The Post said.

The former president’s vote by mail comes despite his vehement attacks on the mail voting process in the 2020 presidential election.

Mail-in and absentee voting surged amid the pandemic in the US as voters and officials recognised the need to avoid large gatherings at polling stations amid the pandemic.

Both in the run-up to and the aftermath of the election Mr Trump frequently pushed baseless theories that mail-in votes were susceptible to fraud, despite no evidence to suggest so.

At points, the former president distinguished his attacks on mail-in voting between states that automatically send mail ballot applications to all registered voters and those that make voters request a mail ballot.

Mr Trump illustrated this conflicted attitude in his endorsement of the mail-in system in Florida in August last year, calling the state’s election system “Safe and Secure, Tried and True.”

“Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA,” Mr Trump wrote at the time.

His efforts to point to the risk of fraud in states that sent ballots to all voters were also unfounded, as there had been no major cases of fraud or difficulty counting the votes in states which routinely use the practice.

Additionally, mail-in ballots are cast in the same way as what Mr Trump refers to as “absentee” requested mail ballots, with the same level of scrutiny such as signature verification in many states. There is little difference between the two systems.

In the wake of his election defeat, the former president and his legal team filed around 50 lawsuits filed in several swing states alleging that election fraud, in part as a result of mail-in voting, robbed Mr Trump of a victory in the election.

However, the Department of Justice said in December that they had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud during the election process.

Mr Trump’s continued attempts to undermine the election process culminated in an insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the building in an attempt to prevent the certification of the electoral college votes.

According to The Post, Mr Trump’s request to vote by mail was made nearly a week after the deadline to have a ballot be sent by mail.

The outlet specified that mail ballots can be requested until Tuesday but must be picked up in person by the voter or a designee, speculating that the president is likely to have asked an associate to do so as he had done previously.

A Florida resident’s request to vote by mail “covers all elections through the end of the calendar year for the second ensuing regularly scheduled general election,” according to the Division of Elections website.

The Post noted that the former first lady, Melania Trump, had not requested a mail-in ballot.

Additional reporting by agencies

Read More

Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

Trump allies attack Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey interview

Voting by mail isn't so easy on Native American reservations

Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismisses Trump allies’ attempt to throw out millions of mail-in ballots

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news - live: Refugees stranded by White House delay as Trump launches new late night attack on GOP

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ ruins chances of early release with TV interview

    Appearance on ‘60 Minutes’ shows Mr Chansley does not understand severity of actions says judge

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - live: Markle says ‘everyone has right to privacy’ in new unseen clip

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • After 2020 fraud claims, Donald Trump requests mail ballot for municipal election

    Following months of baseless claims of rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election, the now-former president has asked to vote by mail in Palm Beach.

  • ‘He didn’t want to be following another coffin’: Friend of Prince Harry says he had no choice but to support Meghan

    Dean Stott tells Sky News Harry saw history repeating itself so took action

  • Pilot loses tooth and flight attendant breaks arm in mid-air brawl

    Both crew members were immediately suspended following the fight

  • 3 female Guatemalan judges defend rule of law

    Three female judges in Guatemala have emerged as critical figures in the fight for the rule of law in a justice system seen as under attack by powerful interests. Judges Erika Aifán, Gloria Porras and Yassmín Barrios Aguilar have all decided high-profile cases, drawing harassment, attacks and many attempts to remove them from the bench. On Monday, Erika Aifán, a judge from Guatemala’s High-Risk Criminal Court, was awarded the U.S. State Department’s International Women of Courage Award.

  • 'I literally felt like I was the only brown woman with MS': how this woman found a community after her surprising diagnosis

    After feeling like "the odd man out," Moyna John decided to create her own inclusive community to help support others with multiple sclerosis.

  • Palace under pressure as government minister accuses Prince Harry of ‘blowing up his family’

    Meghan claims that unnamed royal raised ‘concerns’ over skin colour of unborn child

  • Delta flight attendant ‘sexually molested’ 11-year-old girl on flight, Miami lawsuit alleges

    A Delta flight attendant repeatedly harassed, groped and “sexually molested” an 11-year-old girl who was flying alone on a trip that left from Fort Lauderdale, a newly filed federal lawsuit alleges.

  • Palace using Meghan to take focus off Prince Andrew, claims lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein victims

    Probe into bullying claims against Duchess is ‘distraction,’ says attorney Gloria Allred

  • White House praises Duchess of Sussex's 'courage' for sharing struggles in Oprah interview

    The White House has praised the Duchess of Sussex's "courage" for sharing her "struggles with mental health". Officials declined to confirm whether President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, who has a long friendship with the Duke of Sussex, watched the interview live. But they said "many" in the White House had watched it, and that the US president "believes" it is courageous for people to tell their personal story. The White House said the US continued to have a "strong relationship" with the British people, and the UK government. But in public comments a senior official clearly backed the Duchess for speaking to Oprah Winfrey about how her time in the Royal family had led to her having suicidal thoughts. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, was asked if Joe and Jill Biden had watched the interview, and what their reaction was, in particular to "the racism they [the Duke and Duchess] felt." Ms Psaki said: "Let me first say, obviously, many of us caught the interview, as many Americans did, and around the world. "Meghan Markle is a private citizen and so is Harry at this point. "For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. "And that's certainly something the president believes."

  • Harry and Meghan accuse British royal family of racism

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered a devastating indictment of the U.K. royal family in their conversation with Oprah Winfrey: Both said unnamed relatives had expressed concern about what the skin tone of their baby would be. And they accused "the firm" of character assassination and "perpetuating falsehoods." Why it matters: An institution that thrives on myth now faces harsh reality. The explosive two-hour interview gave an unprecedented, unsparing window into the monarchy: Harry said his father and brother "are trapped," and Markle revealed that the the misery of being a working royal drove her to thoughts of suicide. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: The Times of London summed up the global reaction with the headline, "Revelations worse than Palace could have feared."Details: The couple revealed they're expecting a girl this summer. Both said that before their son, Archie, was born, Harry was asked in family conversations about, as paraphrased by Winfrey, "how dark your baby is going to be."Harry said: "At the time it was awkward and I was a bit shocked." He refused to give details: "That conversation, I am never going to share."In describing the treatment of Markle, whose mother is African American, Harry said: "[O]ne of the most telling parts — and the saddest parts, I guess, was: Over 70 members of Parliament ... called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan. Yet no one from my family ever said anything over those three years. ... That hurts."Both denied that their lucrative media deals had been planned. "Netflix and Spotify were never part of the plan," Harry said. "My family cut me off financially and I had to do this to afford security. ... [D]uring COVID, the suggestion by a friend was: What about streamers?"Markle added: "We genuinely hadn't thought about it."Harry said his family's lack of support was partly driven by "how scared they are of the tabloids turning on them."The prince spoke of what he said is described as "behind closed doors" as "the invisible contract" between the family and U.K. tabloids — press access in exchange for better coverage.The bottom line: Harry, spilling ancient family secrets, said that there's "a level of control by fear that has existed for generations."The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Scientists detect radio blast coming from further away in space than ever before

    Scientists have discovered the most distant radio blast ever known. The blast came from a quasar that is so far away that its light took 13 billion years to arrive at Earth. More distant quasars have been found in the past.

  • Talks start to protect Indian Ocean's depleting tuna

    The Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), which groups coastal countries from Australia to Kenya plus major fishing region the European Union, was convening virtually over five days to debate yellowfin tuna quotas. There is corporate concern too: British supermarkets Tesco and Co-op and Belgian retailer Colruyt pledged last year to stop buying Indian Ocean yellowfin unless the U.N.-mandated commission adopts a plan to rebuild stocks. Yet the total global catch has risen by about a third, to nearly 450,000 metric tons annually, according to the London-based Blue Marine Foundation advocacy group.

  • Tom Cotton attacks relief payments to prisoners but backed them under Trump

    Republican senator condemns Democrats for giving money to ‘murderers and rapists’ and cites Boston Marathon bomberUS politics – live coverage Tom Cotton said Democrats were ‘crazy’ and ‘radical’ to allow checks to be sent to prisoners. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock Senator Tom Cotton has repeatedly attacked Democrats who voted for the Covid-19 relief bill for giving money to “murderers and rapists” in prison, citing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted in the Boston Marathon bombing. The Arkansas Republican has neglected to mention, however, that during Donald Trump’s presidency he twice voted for Covid bills that provided payments for prisoners. Prisoners’ advocates say payments are warranted, as many will be released into a situation where the pandemic has ravaged the US economy, leading to high unemployment and many families struggling to pay for basic necessities. Payments also decrease the burden on prisoners’ families, who often have to provide for them after they are released. “Providing stimulus funds to incarcerated people helps protect the health and wellbeing of those behind bars and provides relief to their loved ones at home,” the Prison Policy Initiative said last year. The $1.9tn American Rescue Plan passed the Senate on Saturday. It is expected to pass the House of Representatives this week before being signed by Joe Biden. Like the rest of his party in Congress, Cotton voted no. Though analysts predict Republicans will be targeted in election ads for opposing relief, Cotton has tweeted that Democrats will “pay the price at the polls” for voting for the huge aid package, which includes prisoners among those eligible for $1,400 payments, based on income levels. “Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Bomber, murdered three people and terrorized a city,” he tweeted. “He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ ‘Covid relief’ bill.” The current legislation also includes a child tax credit that Biden has said will cut child poverty in half. But Cotton, a rightwing hardliner also known for his desire that the US military be used to crush anti-racism protests, also opined: “How will sending stimulus checks to murderers and rapists in prison help solve the pandemic?” Appearing on Fox News, he said Democrats were “crazy” and “radical” to allow checks to be sent to prisoners. Critics were quick to point out that Cotton was among the Republicans who twice voted for Covid relief bills that provided money for prisoners. The Cares Act, passed in March last year, provided $1,200 per person depending on income, including prisoners. A further bill in December handed out another $600 to people, prisoners among them, struggling with the impact of the pandemic. Almost every Republican, including Cotton, voted for both. The Trump administration did try after the first relief bill to prevent prisoners getting checks but the move was blocked by a judge because the text of the legislation did not bar incarcerated people from getting the money.

  • Late night hosts roast Britain's royals after Oprah's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

    "Last night, Oprah sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a two-hour prime-time special," Jimmy Fallon said on Monday's Tonight Show. "We learned quite a bit," mostly that "the royal family is just as messed up as everyone else's." He recreated "the last phone call between Harry and Prince Charles" before Charles (temporarily) stopped taking his son's calls. Along with the brutal revelations, the interview was "a big event" because Harry and pregnant Meghan "revealed the baby's gender in California without burning down an entire forest," Fallon joked. And "the ratings were so big, ABC just offered the couple their own weekly show called Royal-ish." Conan O'Brien imagined the queen and Prince Charles responding to the damning allegations — kind of — on their fictional podcast. But the damage to the royal family was too big for even Bob the Builder to repair, in The Late Show's estimation. Meghan and Harry told Oprah "their real in-law problems centered around their son, Archie, especially when the palace wanted to deny him a royal title and the accompanying security detail" at the same time someone in the royal family was expressing concerns about how dark Archie's skin would be, The Late Show's Stephen Colbert said. "I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that there is a possibility — just a possibility, mind you — that this medieval selective breeding program might be racist," he deadpanned. Neither Meghan nor Harry would reveal who brought up Archie's skin tone, so Colbert played whodunit: "It's not the queen or Prince Philip, so that narrows it down to ... everyone else at the palace. It could be Charles, could be Camilla, could be the corgis — they're a bunch of bitches." "Imagine after centuries of inbreeding, all of a sudden these people are concerned about the color of a baby's skin," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "And by the way, they should hope that the kid looks more like Meghan than Harry — no offense." Prince Harry "said racism was a big part of their decision to leave — which, you know things are bad at Buckingham Palace if they came to America to get away from racism," he added. "It's like trying to get some peace and quiet at Chuck E. Cheese." "Harry made a number of startling accusations," Kimmel said. "The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, vigorously denied all of them, just out of reflex." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?Trump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

  • Russian colonel asks women to send in their ex-boyfriend's details so they can be 'sorted out'

    A Russian colonel has asked women to send in their ex-boyfriends' details so they can be 'sorted out' in a video posted to mark International Women's Day. Yuri Khromov, a colonel of a local military commissariat in north-western Russia, posted a video on the official Instagram account of the Leningrad region, in which he urged Russian women to share social-media usernames of their exes in the comments below the post, so their former men could be sent to the army. Using March 8 as a hook for the recruitment drive, he packaged his statement as 'a gift for women,' implying that their ex-lovers would ‘be taken care of’. “Let me give you a little gift. Write the accounts of your exes, and we will meet them at recruiting points. And remember - a real man must have a military ID,” said Colonel Khromov. He emphasised that Russian women should always be surrounded by “real defenders, not only protecting the Motherland but you [as women] as well.” In Russia, the widespread problem with domestic violence has soared during the pandemic, activists say. A fifth of all women have been physically abused by a partner in the country. On Monday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, stressed the importance of women's roles in preserving traditional family values in Russia. “These long-standing traditions assert the role of women in our life, by preserving the genuine values that have always been and will remain an inspiring moral guideline,” Mr Putin said in a statement. He also praised female medical workers because of their "healing spiritual support." "I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the ‘red zones,’ as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine," Mr Putin added.

  • QAnon Shaman ‘too dangerous’ to be released from jail as defence ruled ‘so frivolous as to insult court’s intelligence’

    Jacob Chansley not sincerely remorseful and seeking to blame others for Capitol riot, rules federal judge

  • Detroit Tigers game preview and lineup vs. New York Yankees in spring training

    Grapefruit League: Detroit Tigers (5-2) vs. New York Yankees (4-3): 1:05 p.m.; Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, Lakeland; WXYT-AM (1270).