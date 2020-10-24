Trump votes, says in-person process was 'much more secure than when you send in a ballot'

President Trump on Saturday joined the more than 50 million Americans who have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. The president, who spent Friday evening at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, voted in person early in the morning before getting ready to depart the Sunshine State for three campaign rallies in North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Ohio, all crucial battlegrounds.

After exiting the booth, Trump told reporters he was very impressed with how secure the voting process was, especially compared to mail-in voting, which has become a major point of contention between Republicans and Democrats due to the increase in absentee ballots nationwide in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, but Trump has continually reiterated his belief that the system is vulnerable to it. "When you send in your ballot, it could never be secure like that," Trump said Saturday. (Observers pointed out that the president mailed in his Florida primary ballot in August amid his criticism.)







WATCH: President Trump speaks after early voting: "It was a very secure vote -- much more secure than when you send in a ballot." pic.twitter.com/GzElANO7Kj — The Hill (@thehill) October 24, 2020

Trump ended his quick exchange with the press on a lighter note, declaring that he voted "for a guy named Trump."

