As Trump vows to leave Syria, Kurds fear a power grab by Iran and Russia

President Trump’s snap decision to withdraw all U.S. forces from Syria has set off a panic among America’s principal Kurdish allies in Syria and created a mood of impending crisis in the Kurdistan Regional Government of northern Iraq.

Officials in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish region, are now struggling to prepare for the consequences of what they fear will result from a hasty U.S. military withdrawal from Syria, the announcement of which caught them and even senior members of the Trump administration off-guard. Among the feared outcomes is further empowerment of Iran and Russia in the region; a steady erosion of hard-won military gains against the Islamic State group, or ISIS; and another massive refugee wave.

“Putin will seize the oil first chance he gets,” a former Russian diplomat told Yahoo News. “The regime will bring in forces for the offensive, the Russians will negotiate a deal with the Kurds. And Moscow will work with the Kurds to reconcile with the [Bashar Assad] regime.”

An estimated 3 million Syrian Kurds are living today in a de facto U.S. protectorate east of the Euphrates River in Syria — and many millions more Syrian Arabs. The Kurdistan Regional Government, or KRG, is concerned about what happens if, upon America’s departure, Turkey invades northeast Syria as it’s been threatening to do, or if the Syrian regime — backed by Russian air power and Iranian-controlled militias — makes a play for reconquering this oil-rich region.

“Look at the position this puts us in,” one Iraqi Kurdish official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Yahoo News. “We already have 250,000 Syrian Kurds living in Iraqi Kurdistan, plus another 1.3 million internally displaced Iraqis. So where do all these Syrian Kurds go if they’re attacked? Obviously they can’t flee to Turkey. They’ll have to come to us, and our ability to cope with the previous humanitarian flood is already stretched thin.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who apparently convinced Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, was taken aback at the speed by which the U.S. president decided to do so. He has long been a critic of America’s campaign against the Islamic State group because of the composition of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Pentagon’s foremost counterterrorism proxy.

Most units of the SDF are commanded by members of the Syrian affiliate of what Turkey, the European Union and even the U.S. State Department consider a proscribed terror organization known as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. This vaguely Marxist guerrilla outfit has been at war with the Turkish state, off and on, for over 40 years, and yet it has proven remarkably adept and reliable in partnering with the U.S military in waging Operation Inherent Resolve, as the Washington-led coalition against the Islamic State group is known.

U.S. diplomats have for months — and with decidedly mixed results — been trying to negotiate this awkward dilemma by persuading both the SDF and the Turkish government not to engage in any side conflict that would distract from or jeopardize the ongoing mission to defeat ISIS. The group has lost much of its territory since Inherent Resolve got underway in 2014, but it still fields 20,000-30,000 fighters spread across Syria and Iraq, according to U.S. estimates, and has shown itself still capable of waging terrorist attacks on civilians and military targets in both countries.

Now, the KRG says, by announcing its withdrawal from Syria, the United States has lost its ability to be a broker between two historical rivals, and the announcement has encouraged ISIS to take advantage of whatever chaos ensues. Already Kurdish SDF leaders are reportedly threatening to quit the fight altogether and fortify the Syrian border with Turkey in anticipation of Erdogan’s impending assault.