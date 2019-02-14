Trump vows to find more money to fund a border wall. Where is he looking for it?

WASHINGTON – Frustrated at Congress' refusal to give him the $5.7 billion he has demanded for a border wall, President Donald Trump has promised to shift money from "far less important" federal programs to build more miles of barrier than lawmakers have been willing to consider.

White House aides have been working behind the scenes to identify unspent money that could be used for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in the hopes of showing Trump's supporters he is delivering on a central promise from his 2016 campaign.

Congress is set to vote Thursday on legislation that includes $1.375 billion to build about 55 miles of barrier, far short of the 234 miles of new wall the administration sought in January.

But acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney has said Trump has options that would not require congressional approval, nor would they require the president to declare a national emergency at the border – a step that is controversial among Republicans and Democrats alike.

Neither Trump nor Mulvaney have said where they would get the money or how much they believe could be freed up. Experts say the White House can move funds around – particularly at the Pentagon – but they cautioned those options carry risks and won't solve the president's need for billions more to build a wall.

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Feb. 12, 2019, in Washington. More

"You’re talking about going into the Department of Defense, because there's no other place to go," said James Dyer, a veteran former Appropriations Committee aide. "I can’t imagine the political disruption that this is going to cause."

Trump has said he is not happy with the measure but has stopped short of threatening to veto it. The legislation also provides the funding of government agencies needed to avert another government shutdown when current spending authority runs out Friday at midnight.

He has also made clear that he believes he can come up with more money without going to Congress.

"We have options that most people don’t really understand," Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday.

The White House is eyeing Army Corps of Engineers funding, though it's not clear if disaster relief funding – which had been considered previously – is still a possibility, according to sources with knowledge of the options who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discus proposals that haven’t been formally announced. The approach drew bipartisan criticism this year when it was reportedly considered as part of Trump's plan to declare a national emergency.

Others pointed to a provision in federal law that allows the Defense department to support drug interdiction and anti-gang efforts, including with the construction of "roads and fences." The law does not require approval from Congress before the secretary of Defense can embark on those activities.

Others pointed to the possibility of Trump using asset forfeiture accounts at the departments of Justice and Treasury, which together have a combined balance of about $3.5 billion. It's not clear if Trump has the authority to move that money, though, without approval from Congress.

Also not clear is whether the White House intends to transfer the money to Customs and Border Protection, the agency that has traditionally received barrier money from Congress, or whether it is considering using money at the Department of Defense. Current law allows the Department of Defense to transfer up to $4 billion in its budget to other accounts if "such action is necessary in the national interest."

Federal agencies, by practice, seek signoff from congressional committees before moving large sums, but Congress also occasionally grants the administration a pre-approval, up to a cap, to do so.