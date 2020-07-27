Trump vs. Biden: A breakdown of which candidate is raking in more donors in each of America's 7 richest ZIP codes





Atherton, California

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The campaigns of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are seeing lots of money pour in as November draws nearer.

Business Insider cross-analyzed data from Bloomberg's richest ZIP codes report and the New York Times' recent deep-dive into how each ZIP code is donating to see whose campaign political donors in these wealthy areas are supporting.

We found that many of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the United States have more Biden donors.

Only two of the seven richest ZIP codes on this list had more Trump donors than Biden donors. Both were in Florida.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The 2020 presidential election is heating up with November right around the corner. With presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden facing off against President Donald Trump, Americans throughout the nation are donating big — and small — bucks to the candidate of their choice.

Recently, the New York Times looked at data from the Federal Election Commission to see how political donors in nearly every US ZIP code were spending their money. Business Insider cross-analyzed this data with Bloomberg's richest ZIP code study to see which candidate the wealthiest neighborhoods in the United States are giving money to.

To find the richest ZIP codes in the United States, Bloomberg considered those that had at least 200 tax returns filed during the 2016 filing season and analyzed 500 housing units with data provided by the latest Census survey from 2010.

Separately, the New York Times looked at fundraising data from the second quarter of 2020 to create a map that accounts for about 90% of the money donated, considering contributions over $200 made between April 1 and June 30. The publication also looked at reports disclosed by both Trump and Biden's campaigns and by the platforms WinRed and ActBlue, which processes donations for both campaigns.

Keep reading to find out how political donors in the country's richest ZIP codes are spending their dollars. This list appears in ascending order of residents' average income.

Story continues

7. Medina, Washington (98039)

Medina, Washington

Shutterstock

Average Income of Residents: $849,000

Number of Biden Donors: 54

Number of Trump Donors: 16

Medina is considered a "secretive suburb" of Seattle, Business Insider previously reported; it's home to tech giants like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

Source: Bloomberg, New York Times

6. Purchase, a hamlet in Harrison, New York (10577)

Harrison, New York,

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

Average Income of Residents: $857,000

Number of Biden Donors: 57

Number of Trump Donors: 8

Harrison, a small town in Westchester with about 28,000 residents, is located about 28 miles away from New York City. The hamlet known as Purchase, within Harrison, is one of the richest ZIP codes on the east coast.

Source: Bloomberg, New York Times

5. South Tribeca, a neighborhood in the borough of Manhattan, New York (10007)

new york city tribeca

Getty Images/Alexander Spatari

Average Income of Residents: $879,000

Number of Biden Donors: 205

Number of Trump Donors: 11

The 10007 ZIP code is located in south Tribeca, where the median price of homes currently listed is over $3.7 million, according to Zillow.

Source: Bloomberg, New York Times

4. Palm Beach, Florida (33480)

Palm Beach, Florida,

Walter Bibikow / Getty Images

Average Income of Residents: $1.06 million

Number of Biden Donors: 213

Number of Trump Donors: 229

Palm Beach is perhaps best known as the home of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound, which spans 20 acres and has 128 rooms.

Source: Bloomberg, New York Times

3. Palo Alto, California (94301)

University Avenue in Palo Alto.

Lynn Yeh/Shutterstock

Average Income of Residents: $1.3 million

Number of Biden Donors: 620

Number of Trump Donors: 33

Business Insider's Tanza Loudenback previously reported that the 94301 ZIP code is most notably home to tech billionaires including Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Larry Page.

Source: Bloomberg, New York Times

2. Atherton, California (94027)

atherton california

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Average Income of Residents: $1.3 million

Number of Biden Donors: 183

Number of Trump Donors: 53

As reported by Business Insider's Katie Canales, this town is located within tech hub Silicon Valley. In 2019, Forbes deemed Atherton the wealthiest town in America.

Source: Bloomberg, New York Times

1. Fisher Island, a census-designated place off the coast of Miami Beach, Florida (33109)

Fisher Island

Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock

Average Income of Residents: $2.2 million

Number of Biden Donors: 7

Number of Trump Donors: 11

The richest ZIP code in America is located on Fisher Island, an island just off the coast of Miami. Earlier this year, Business Insider's Katie Warren and Taylor Borden reported on how the island was able to secure coronavirus antibody tests for all residents and staff on the island.

Source: Bloomberg, New York Times

Read the original article on Business Insider