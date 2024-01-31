Trump vs. Biden, by the numbers: Are we better off now?

It is easier to argue your point when you are armed with just generalities and a strong view of your world. My friends who support one candidate over another are fond of doing this.

This candidate is smarter. That one is older, but more experienced and wiser. My candidate is so handsome. And he supports this or that.

All this has merit. But my father reminded me over and over again to judge people on what they do, not how they look or what they say. You know. You want to be careful of a candidate who looks you in the eye and says one thing, and then turns around and does something else.

That is when this becomes a trust issue, and that in and of itself causes us to either reexamine our faith in the candidate, or maybe choose a better candidate.

In politics we are used to taking the bitter with the sweet. We tend to like some things about our candidate and to dislike others — particularly in a presidential selection year.

We choose to be Republican, Democrat, Independent or something else. Then we argue with one another until the day after elections, when we either rejoice or swallow hard, accept the outcome and go on with our lives (at least some of us do).

That gets me back to the advice my father gave me. Judge people on what they do, not what they say. As a Republican, this is particularly hard advice to follow in today’s environment with Donald Trump seemingly swallowing up the Republican psyche no matter what he says or does.

Trump vs. Biden

Just for the sake of our decision making foundation, it is instructional to compare the Trump presidency to the Biden presidency — numbers to numbers, what each accomplished and whether we were better off then than we are today.

During 2019, the final year of Trump’s presidency, the U.S. economy began humming along, with real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growing at 2.3%. That is, until the bite of Trump’s economic policies took hold and drove the economy to a screeching halt. This led to a 3.5% economic contraction, the worst since World War II.

With the election of President Biden and the initiation of new economic policies, 2024 is painting a much brighter picture, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surging by 5.5%. This rapid recovery, fueled by government stimulus and pent-up consumer demand, has surpassed predictions.

The job market also took a significant hit during Trump’s years, with the unemployment rate skyrocketing to a peak of 14.7% by the end of Trump’s presidency. This means that under Trump, one out of seven Americans who wanted to work could not find a job.

However, the Biden administration led a remarkable comeback, leading to near-full employment by 2023. In fact, the 14.7% unemployment bloodbath was lowered to 3.7% in December 2023, close to its 50-year low of 3.5%. This reflects robust job growth and strong demand across various sectors, particularly healthcare, professional services and technology.

However, as the economy grew, so was there a short-lived inflation blip. Inflation grew along with the economy during 2023 to a high of 7% in June. This rise was fueled by supply chain disruptions, energy price hikes and wage pressures, all of which led to short-term anxiety among consumers.

Then, towards the end of 2023, inflation eased, dipping to 4.5% in December. This trend looks to continue as economic stability returns following the market disruptions resulting from ill-advised economic policies enacted during the Trump presidency.

President Trump officiated over the stock market with a Dow annualized return of 11.8%. Then, during Trump’s 2019 reelection campaign, Trump predicted that if Biden wins you’re gonna have a stock market collapse, the likes of which you’ve never had ... you will have a collapse. Well, not only was Trump wrong in his prediction, but the stock market has reached its highest levels in history under President Biden.

The Dow industrials surpassed the 37,000 level for the first time. Then the Dow skyrocketed even higher to well over 38,000! Never before in history has the stock market been this high. This is great news for investors, retirees, 401K accounts and those who invest in the business engines of our economy.

Contrary to Trump’s miscalculations, the U.S. economy does not operate in a vacuum. The U.S. economy is quite strong, compared to other major economies, when policies acknowledge and support interconnectedness based on international cooperation to navigate challenges and foster collective prosperity. Just as we compete with those abroad, they are also our customers.

While 2023 has finally brought hope and resilience, uncertainties remain. We simply cannot afford to return to the Trump years of economic contraction, high unemployment and a view of the world that is called isolationism (from our customers and foreign markets). Then, there is the potential for new COVID-19 variants, geopolitical tensions and the evolving macroeconomic landscape that is full of future challenges.

The lessons we have learned from the past — four years of Trump and four years of Biden — are clearly instructive. We must be mindful of facts and details, not promises and hot air.

Beyond these quantitative measures, it's important to remember that leaders are more than what they say. They are what they do. And at this moment in time and history, we have scorecards for Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Are we better off now than we were four years ago? Yes; as hard as that is for some of us to acknowledge, the facts speak for themselves.

This is what counts. The stories of workers returning to jobs, businesses adapting and innovating, and communities rebuilding are uplifting especially in the aftermath of Trump’s shallow, wrong-headed and inexperienced economic policies. As we head into the future, let us stay focused on shared prosperity, investment in essential infrastructure, fostering a sustainable and equitable economic model, and the proven policy makers who can get us there.

