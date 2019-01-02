Trump vs. Pelosi: The standoff that will define Washington begins today

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump vs. Nancy Pelosi, the standoff that will define Washington for the next two years, starts today.

The president and the presumptive speaker of the House are close in age (he is 72; she is 78), at the pinnacle of power in their political parties and eager to demonstrate that they are tough negotiators who can deliver. But in almost every other way, from ideology to resume to rhetorical style, the two could hardly be more different.

He won his first bid for elective office just over two years ago; she won her 17th term in the U.S. House in November. She is a liberal Democrat; he is a populist Republican. She is crisp, precise and disciplined; he is none of those things.

They are slated to meet in the White House Situation Room on Wednesday afternoon for their first conversation since a Dec. 11 session in the Oval Office that is remembered mostly for Trump claiming credit for a looming government shutdown and Pelosi asserting her authority as leader of the new House majority.

"She'll cut your head off and you won't even know you're bleeding," daughter Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker, said on CNN Wednesday. "This is not her first rodeo."

Meanwhile, Trump suggested in a tweet Tuesday that they might be able to reach a compromise on immigration issues that would end the partial government shutdown, now in its 12th day.

"Border Security and the Wall 'thing' and Shutdown is not where Nancy Pelosi wanted to start her tenure as Speaker!" he declared. "Let's make a deal?"

Here's what to watch during the White House meeting.

Bottom lines: The Wall

Trump says he won't accept a budget deal that doesn't include funding for the wall.

He has rejected the idea, floated by sometimes-ally Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., that the wall is "a metaphor" for border security. That was a suggestion that might have made it possible to take funding for other steps to secure the southern border and still claim victory.

"The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security - and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border!" he tweeted Tuesday.

The White House is underscoring the national-security aspects of the debate by holding the meeting not in the Cabinet Room or the Roosevelt Room but in the basement Situation Room.

Pelosi says she won't accept a budget deal that includes funding for the wall. The legislation House Democrats plan to pass when the new Congress convenes on Thursday includes $1.3 billion for border security, much less than the $5 billion the president wanted to start building the wall that has been his signature promise since he announced his candidacy.

In an interview with USA TODAY, she mocked Trump for his shifting explanations of what his wall might be, which he initially described as a cement structure that Mexico would finance. "Now he's down to, I think, a beaded curtain or something," she said.

Mustering their troops

Trump dismayed any number of congressional Republicans by backing out of a deal that would have funded the government until Feb. 8, choosing to shut down parts of it instead. But almost all of them have kept their mouths shut.