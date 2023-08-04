Trump waives right to appear at second classified documents arraignment

Former President Trump waived his right to appear for his upcoming arraignment on a superseding indictment in the classified documents case.

Trump has already appeared in court to plead not guilty to the 37 counts contained in the original indictment, but his arraignment on three newly filed charges is scheduled for Aug. 10.

In a court filing on Friday, Trump and his attorney waived the former president’s right to appear. Prosecutors previously indicated they would not oppose his absence, but it still must be approved by the judge.

The filing also indicates the former president will plead not guilty to the additional charges.

The indictment is one of three criminal cases facing the former president. He also faces federal charges stemming from his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election and charges in New York state court related to a hush money payment. Trump has described all of the prosecutions as witch hunts.

In the classified records case, special counsel Jack Smith’s office indicted Trump on June 8 over allegations he willfully retained national defense information and obstructed the government’s attempt to retrieve the documents. He was also charged alongside Walt Nauta, his body man and aide.

Last Thursday, prosecutors unveiled three additional charges against Trump and added another co-defendant, Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira. Trump, Nauta and De Oliveira are accused of attempting to delete security footage after the government subpoenaed it in their investigation.

Trump appeared in person for all three of his previous arraignments, but Thursday’s proceeding will be his first arraignment on a superseding indictment. The former president has so far not appeared at subsequent hearings in any of his criminal cases.

