Trump has walked into ‘jiu jitsu’ trap by refusing to testify at impeachment trial, legal analyst says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Former US president Donald Trump&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty)

Former US president Donald Trump

(AFP via Getty)

After refusing to testify at his Senate impeachment trial, Donald Trump has walked right into a “constitutional jiu jitsu” trap set up by Democrats who want to convict him, a legal analyst has warned.

Democrats, led by impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, called on Mr Trump on Thursday to appear as a witness at the Senate trial starting on 9 February, with claims he incited an insurrection on the Capitol.

The request laid down a challenge to the ex-president, who was not subpoenaed to testify, as expected. His lawyers denounced the request as a “public relations stunt.”

Mr Trump, responding to the request through adviser Jason Miller, separately called the process “unconstitutional”.

With Democrats already pointing to Mr Trump’s culpability, MSNBC’s legal analyst Danny Cevallos compared the request made by Mr Raskin as a “constitutional jiu jitsu” trap, with the former president risking a future criminal trial.

"Jamie Raskin is using a great bit of constitutional jujitsu here," Cevallos said on Saturday morning. "They did not issue a subpoena, they just requested or invited him to come testify and president Trump declined.”

He said that meant the Senate would be able to make “that negative inference from a defendant's silence, [that] is allowed,” which would set a precedent for any future criminal trial against Mr Trump.

Mr Cevallos’s remarks come after an independent reporter, Marcy Wheeler, argued that Mr Trump’s refusal to take part would be the safest route for the former president in front of the Senate, but could put him at risk of criminal prosecution afterwards.

“The House [will] assume Trump's entire claim to offering any factual response is false, as it is," wrote Ms Wheeler, who warned that by using the Fifth Amendment - which allows people not to testify against themselves - Mr Trump would be “admitting that his First Amendment speech might expose him criminally”.

Ms Wheeler pointed to Mr Trump’s impeachment lawyers, who on Tuesday revealed they would argue against claims the ex-president threatened “the democratic system, [or] interfered with the peaceful transition of power,” following the 2020 election.

However, Mr Trump baselessly claimed the presidential election was “stolen” or “rigged”, and avoided acknowledging Joe Biden as president elect until after the assault on Congress on 6 January by those who supported such claims.

Senators, who are split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, are not expected to convict the former president after 45 Republicans recently voted to dismiss the trial altogether.

Democrats believe a trial is necessary to provide a measure of accountability for the attack, while aiming to hold a separate vote to disqualify him from seeking office again.

Read More

Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

Donald Trump returns to social media with Gab post calling impeachment a ‘public relations stunt’

Judge releases ‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder charged in Capitol riot

EXPLAINER: How Trump's second impeachment trial will work

Latest Stories

  • Biden news - live: President bars Trump from intelligence briefings as predecessor returns to social media

    Follow for all the latest from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • 95-year-old woman who worked as Nazi concentration camp secretary charged over 10,000 murders

    A 95-year-old woman has been charged as an accessory to the murder of 10,000 people because she worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp, German prosecutors announced on Friday. The woman has not been named under German privacy laws but has been partially identified by local media as Irmgard F, a German pensioner living in a retirement home in Pinneberg, north of Hamburg. From June 1943 and April 1945 she worked as a secretary and typist for the commandant of Stutthof concentration camp, in present day Poland. She is charged with “assisting those responsible for the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war at the camp”. It is not the first time a woman has been charged over the Holocaust, but the decision to bring charges against a former secretary is the latest in a series of recent attempts to widen prosecutions beyond those directly involved in sending prisoners to their deaths.

  • Democrats Will Regret Their Move against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    At least Marjorie Taylor Greene won’t have to spend time sitting at the end of the dais during long committee hearings. House Democrats voted to boot her from her committee assignments in an act that they will surely come to regret, perhaps as soon as January 2023. If the majority can keep members of the opposition party off of committees based on incendiary comments, it’s not clear why the GOP ever let, say, Maxine Waters serve on any committees when it had control of the chamber, or why it ever will again. Kicking off Greene will come to be remembered as another inflection point in the steady unraveling of institutional norms on Capitol Hill. That said, we believe that Republicans should have taken matters into their own hands and denied Greene her committee assignments to draw a line against malicious lunacy in their own ranks. That Democrats had a gun to his head with their threat to have a floor vote on Greene’s committee assignments probably made it more politically difficult for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to act on his own. He did seek a deal with the Democrats to take her off the House Committee on Education and Labor and the Budget Committee and instead relegate her to the Small Business Committee. When Democrats didn’t bite, McCarthy again condemned her past comments and wrung an expression of regret from her in an internal GOP meeting earlier in the week that she repeated on the House floor on Thursday. Her statement didn’t ring with sincerity, but it was better than nothing, even if she was immediately holding a combative press conference where she said, “I’m fine with being kicked off committees because it’d be a waste of my time.” We have, no doubt, not heard the last of her.

  • 10 Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give Your Friends

    Okay, one does include actual cheeseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Missing Soldier's Unit Suffered from Low Morale Before His Disappearance, Investigation Finds

    The findings concluded the high tempo of the unit's deployment cycle "placed remarkable stress on the soldiers in the unit."

  • Chris Pratt’s brother and other California police officers shared Three Percenter gun militia imagery online: report

    Member of the right-wing group were involved in the Capitol riot

  • President Biden's flight home on Air Force One

    President Biden's first flight on Air Force One as commander-in-chief lasted 25 minutes — about one-third the time it takes for the Acela to trace his beloved Amtrak route from D.C. to Wilmington.What he's saying: It's a "great honor" to ride as president on the iconic symbol of American power and diplomacy, Biden told reporters on the tarmac upon landing at New Castle Air National Guard Base. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.“You realize, they’ve used this air strip to practice landings for the 747 takeoffs for the president’s plane for a long time,” Biden said, with the nostalgia of someone with a home just five miles away. “Now I’m getting off that plane. It’s really kind of strange.”Behind the scenes: Axios was on board for Biden's sunset flight home to Delaware on Friday.At Joint Base Andrews, he tucked a challenge coin into the palm of the female colonel who greeted and saluted him before he boarded at 5:31 p.m. The flight was wheels up at 5:42 p.m. and landed at 6:07 p.m.The weekend family visit comes between his son Hunter's birthday and the Super Bowl, between a crucial COVID-19 budget framework vote and the impeachment trial of former President Trump.TVs aboard the flight showed ESPN — and CNN, a departure from his predecessor's viewing habits.Everyone including the president wore masks.Biden didn't talk politics with his press corps — nor did he make the customary trip to the back of the cabin for small talk amid the pandemic, opting instead for a short, outdoor gaggle after the flight.After 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's wingman, Biden has taken countless flights on all kinds of government aircraft. Friday's short flight was on the "baby" plane, a 757, not the big 747. It's “a great plane," he said. "It’s the same plane that we had as vice president, only it’s much nicer.”Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Mike Pence starting podcast to 'share the good news of conservatism'

    Barely two weeks after leaving office, the former US vice president Mike Pence has switched his attention to “attracting new hearts and minds to the conservative cause” as the host of a podcast directed at American youth. Mr Pence will become the first Ronald Reagan presidential scholar at the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a group set up in the 1960s to promote conservative values among a generation of high school and college students and those just embarking on their working lives. Hosting a podcast will be familiar territory for Mr Pence, who was a prominent conservative radio voice in the Midwest for several years before his election to Congress in 2000. Billing himself as “Rush Limbaugh on decaf,” a milder version of the firebrand right-wing radio personality beloved by Donald Trump's supporters, Mr Pence hosted discussions on conservative and religious themes. “The Vice-President will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and lessons learned forward,” a Pence spokesperson said of the podcast, according to Politico.

  • Man Who Pushed 91-Year-Old in Oakland Chinatown Assaults 2 Others Right After

    An unidentified assailant was caught on surveillance camera pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground in a recent unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown. The incident happened outside the Asian Resource Center at the corner of Harrison and 8th streets on Jan. 31, according to ABC7. The suspect reportedly approached two other victims shortly after the first attack, resulting in one of them losing consciousness, according to the Oakland Police Department’s statement.

  • Two Republican lawmakers first to be fined for bypassing Congress metal detectors

    'Unlike in the movie The Godfather, there are no toilets with tanks where one could hide a gun,' says Louie Gohmert after receiving $5,000 penalty

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemSenator Ivanka?'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBO

  • Hoyer displays image of Marjorie Taylor Greene holding gun in Facebook post and asks colleagues, 'Tell me what message you think it sends'

    In a speech on the House floor Thursday, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer held up a sign showing a Facebook post by then-House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene that has since been taken down. The image shows GOP Rep. Greene posing with a gun next to photos of Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib.

  • Genocidal general behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, unbtil recnently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Teens Who Set House on Fire Killing Immigrant Family of 5 To Be Tried as Adults

    Two 16-year-olds will face charges as adults after setting fire to a house that killed five people in Green Valley Ranch in Denver last year. Arrest and charges: Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, two of the three arrested teens connected to the fire that killed members of an immigrant family in August 2020, have been charged as adults, prosecutors said on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Per earlier @CBSDenver reporting, @DenverDAsOffice today announced two suspects are being charged as adults in the August arson fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family.

  • QAnon Shaman pictured without horns and face paint in mugshot, as he’s moved to jail with organic food

    Jacob Anthony Chansley was transported to Virginia facility on Thursday evening

  • China's latest weapon against Taiwan: the sand dredger

    ON BOARD THE TAIWAN COAST GUARD SHIP PP-10062, East China Sea (Reuters) - Taiwanese coast guard commander Lin Chie-ming is on the frontline of a new type of warfare that China is waging against Taiwan. On a chilly morning in late January, Lin, clad in an orange uniform, stood on the rolling deck of his boat as it patrolled in choppy waters off the Taiwan-run Matsu Islands. The Chinese goal, Taiwanese officials say: pressure Taiwan by tying down the island democracy's naval defenses and undermining the livelihoods of Matsu residents.

  • Judge rules Republican Tenney won last open US House race

    A New York judge ruled Friday that Republican Claudia Tenney defeated U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in the nation's last undecided congressional race. The ruling by Judge Scott DelConte could clear the way for Tenney to be sworn in as the representative for central New York's 22nd Congressional District, barring emergency intervention by a state appeals court. DelConte's ruling came after he spent three months reviewing ballot challenges and trying to fix a myriad of problems with vote tabulation.

  • Man's Face Slashed After NYC Subway Argument, Police Search for Suspect

    A 61-year-old man was on his way to work on the L subway train when he got into a dispute with another man and was slashed across the face on Wednesday morning. What happened: Noel Quintana claimed the man was kicking his backpack during the commute, according to ABC7. When Quintana asked him to stop, the man attacked him and ran away when the train stopped at First Avenue and 14th Street.

  • Trump supporters boycott Bank of America for helping in Capitol riot investigation

    The outrage is somewhat ironic, given Trump-world's strong "law and order" messaging the last four years