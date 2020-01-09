Trump wants to know 'How are your 409K's doing' in this 'all-time high' stock market

President Trump knows business. He knows the stock market. And he thinks he knows what should be happening to your "409K's" right about now.

After stock market indexes rose to record highs early Thursday, Trump sent a tweet asking "HOW ARE YOUR 409K'S DOING?" If they're "only 50 percent up," he continued, well, "What are you doing wrong?"





( Screenshot/@RealDonaldTrump on Twitter)

Trump eventually deleted his tweet and corrected it to "401K's," which are indeed an actual thing.









STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 401K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

But not before Time's Alex Fitzpatrick noted that a Sept. 2019 Gallup report found only 55 percent of Americans own stock, and well, 90 percent up from zero is still zero.

