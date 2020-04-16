Trump wants to reopen America in a few weeks. In internal documents, federal health officials warn the bar to do so safely may be too high.

Federal health officials warned leaders on the White House’s coronavirus task force this week that reopening the nation will require a massive capacity to test, track and treat people for the ongoing threat of the new coronavirus.

Their guidance contradicts President Donald Trump’s stance that the country could widely return to normal in a matter of weeks, at least in some states.

“It's going to be very, very soon,” President Trump said at a press conference Tuesday, “sooner than the end of the month.”

Recommendations under development by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, copies of which were obtained by USA TODAY along with other internal documents, largely follow a playbook that public health experts have been advocating for weeks.

The recommendations, which are separate from draft guidelines reported by The Washington Post Tuesday, were presented in a slideshow to task force leaders on Monday. The slides highlight specific benchmarks local communities need to meet before lifting their restrictions.

The message delivered behind closed doors deepens the wedge between the administration’s public comments about a May reopening and the reality understood by scientists and public health officials, including those within the CDC. The experts fear a chaotic next chapter, in which still-inadequate testing levels could contribute to waves of disease crashing over America.

In conversations with a dozen scientists, USA TODAY found that states are falling short of the measures laid out by the CDC.

“We can’t move into the next phase of response before we are able to understand where this virus is, who has it and to make sure to isolate cases,” said Crystal Watson, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “Without that, we won’t be able to sufficiently control the virus.”

In a statement to USA TODAY, White House spokesman Judd Deere did not address the CDC recommendations or how the administration responded to them. He said President Trump wants the country to reopen as soon as possible. "But he has been clear that scientific data will drive the timeline on those decisions," Deere said.

Social distancing through the end of April was supposed to protect the health care system from getting overwhelmed and buy time to prepare for living with a virus for which a vaccine may not be available for a year or longer. All but seven states have issued stay-at-home orders.

Experts say three steps will be critical to successfully reversing those orders: Widespread testing for both the disease and its antibodies, tracking and isolating new coronavirus cases, and, in time, treatment advances to make future COVID-19 infections less dangerous.

The CDC told the task force leaders Monday that communities that want to reopen must be able to test 100 percent of symptomatic patients who have been exposed and rapidly investigate new cases. Hospitals need healthy staff and infection rates need to show consistent and significant declines for 28 days from the peak.

In addition, hospitals should have adequate hospital staffing, ventilator supplies, and protective equipment, according to thresholds recommended in the CDC's slide presentation Monday.

A separate series of CDC documents obtained by USA TODAY offer more detail about the government’s ambitions to help some of the least affected states begin to reopen as part of a pilot program. Senior officials at the agency gave a narrower plan to deploy federal healthcare workers to about nine states.

Teams of federal health officials will figure out if certain communities have truly low infection rates or just poor access to testing and learn why the virus largely spared those communities, according to the documents. A large portion of the plan focuses on boosting local technical capabilities to help health officials identify and trace infections.