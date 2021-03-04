Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Don't bet on former President Donald Trump traveling to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — and not because of any sudden change of heart.

A new report from The Washington Post discusses the Alaska Republican's influence during President Biden's administration, as well as the fact that Trump is "vowing publicly and privately to work to oust her" as she seeks a fourth Senate term in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she's reportedly "higher on his list of enemies" than other lawmakers, coming in just under Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

At the same time, the Post reports that while Trump "does want to spend money against" Murkowski, some "people in his circle doubt, though, that he will be as much of a potent force in the race because traveling to campaign against her would require such a long flight, which Trump generally avoids."

There's also the fact that, the Post says, Trump's advisers "recognize the complexity of winning in Alaska," which uses ranked-choice voting, though the report adds that it's likely Murkowski will face pro-Trump opposition in the race in some form.

Trump recently went after Murkowski during his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, naming her while he slammed a series of Republican "grandstanders" and called on supporters to "get rid of them all." Murkowski has defended her vote to impeach Trump, saying she couldn't "be afraid of" the political repercussions and that if Alaska voters decide that "because I did not support my party that I can no longer serve them in the United States Senate, then so be it."

More stories from theweek.com
7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance
Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans
The Republican grievance perpetual motion machine

Recommended Stories

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • McManus: The Republican Party's biggest problem is spelled T-R-U-M-P

    The former president's threat to wreak revenge in the 2022 midterm elections against Republicans who weren't loyal to him could be a gift to Democrats.

  • Candace Parker teaches Shaq about modern basketball (or at least she tries)

    During a discussion of the pick-and-roll on TNT, WNBA star Candace Parker made NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal look like he was stuck in another era.

  • Biden to meet with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

    President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White House's planned push for a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has been for more than a decade, remains how to pay for trillions of dollars in new spending when neither Congress nor lawmakers have been willing to raise taxes or find new sources of revenue. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will meet with senior members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, including chairman Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, and Representative Sam Graves, the top Republican on the panel.

  • Science Says That Ultrasonic Cleaning Could Reduce Food Poisoning and Bacteria in Salad an

    Nearly every package of salad and lettuce mixthat you find in the grocery store will notehow it was washed by the manufacturer.Now, scientists are researchingways to get an even deeper cleanusing ultrasonic technology.A team of scientists used acousticwater streams to clean spinach leaves.They compared the results toleaves that were rinsed in plainwater at the same velocity.Six days after cleaning, there was lessbacteria on the sonically cleaned spinachthan on the regularly cleaned spinach.The acoustic water streams carry microscopicbubbles that, when exposed to sound, actas tiny scrubbers on the produce.The acoustic water streams didnot shorten the life of or causedamage to the spinach leaves

  • Major flooding continues South as new storm to bring snow to California and Southwest

    Rivers continue to flow out of their banks from Texas to West Virginia where 18 states are on alert for flooding on Wednesday. The Kentucky River and Ohio River are most at risk for major to moderate flooding to continue for the next several days as entire towns continue to be submerged under water in Kentucky where a state of emergency has been declared. A new storm system is set to move into southern California today with snow for Los Angeles and San Diego mountains and this would be the first rain in Los Angeles since January.

  • Miley Cyrus Signs With Columbia Records

    Singer Miley Cyrus has signed with Columbia Records after seven years and four albums on RCA. A source close to the situation tells Variety that even though both Columbia and RCA are Sony-owned labels, there’s no animosity and the deal stems from Miley and her co-managers Adam Leber and Tish Cyrus’ long and positive relationship […]

  • Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Palantir

    On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said about 610,000 contracts traded in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) on Wednesday and calls outpaced puts by about three to one. The most active calls were the 26 strike calls that expire at the end of this week. Guy Adami sees an opportunity in Palantir as $23.50 has been a support. His bullish catalysts are the recent Goldman Sachs upgrade and a deal with 3M. The company is also going to be able to scale down some of its business offerings to mid-size businesses. See Also: N95 Mask Producer 3M Expands Use Of Palantir's Foundry Platform To Help With Supply Chain Demand Karen Finerman said the stock is not cheap, but the growth story is clearly there. This stock is the most interesting for her of all the stocks that crashed. Steve Grasso sees potential in government contracts and he said the stock could also trade higher for fundamental reasons. Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Uber, Palo Alto And MoreCramer Advises Viewers On Palo Alto, Pfizer, Zillow And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A former firefighter charged in the Capitol riot took a bus organized by Turning Point USA to DC, filing says

    TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk has since-deleted tweets that promoted buses to DC as well as free hotel rooms in the Capitol for Trump supporters.

  • Lauren Boebert criticised for calling Equality Act ‘supremacy of gays’

    Bill to prevent discrimination against LGBT+ people passed House last week

  • Meghan accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

    Prince Harry's wife Meghan has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her spouse, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made the comments to American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in an interview about why they quit their royal roles that is due to be broadcast on U.S. television on Sunday. An advance excerpt of the interview was released on Wednesday, hours after Buckingham Palace said it was "very concerned" about reports in the Times newspaper that assistants working for Meghan two years ago had been bullied by her.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Hunter banned from 48 states after Colorado poaching spree

    A hunter from Colorado Springs, Colo., has been permanently banned from hunting in 48 states, including Colorado, after he pleaded guilty to several poaching charges across the state.

  • U.S., EU impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning, jailing

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year, in President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin. The sanctions against seven senior Russian officials, among them the head of its FSB security service, and on 14 entities marked a sharp departure from former President Donald Trump's reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • QAnon Shaman Begs for Leniency: I Stopped Muffin Theft During Capitol Riot

    CBS NewsThe notorious “QAnon Shaman” has insisted his actions during the Capitol riot were not an attack on the United States—and that he can prove it because he stopped other rioters from stealing muffins.Jacob Chansley, who became arguably the most infamous Capitol rioter due to his furry and be-horned costume, has given a bizarre interview to CBS News in his latest attempt to beg for mercy. The first glimpse of the 60 Minutes interview was broadcast Thursday morning.Speaking from jail, Chansley became clearly short-tempered when CBS News reporter Laurie Segall asked him if he considered his actions during the storming of the Capitol to be an attack on the nation.The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars.Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 When he was then asked to describe his actions in his own words, he explained: “I sang a song, and that’s a part of shamanism, it’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. I actually stopped people from stealing muffins out of the break room.”While preventing muffin theft is all well and good, the accusations against Chansley are very serious. On top of storming into the Capitol building, Chansley is also accused of leaving an ominous note for Vice President Mike Pence at his desk in the Senate chamber that read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.” That day, he was also carrying a spear attached to a flagpole, which prosecutors considered to be a weapon.Chansley is facing as many as 20 years in prison, but can’t seem to see what he did wrong. In the interview, he went on: “I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber because it was my intention to bring divinity and to bring God back into the Senate.” When reminded that it was illegal for him to even enter the chamber, he described that as a “very serious regret.”On former President Donald Trump, whom Chansley has repeatedly criticized via his attorney because he was not offered a pardon before Trump left office, it appears he still holds a soft spot for him.“I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him,” said Chansley. “I have been a victim of that all my life, whether it be at school or at home, so in many ways I identified with a lot of the negative things he was going through.”Chansley went on to admit that he was “wounded” by not being offered a pardon, but does not regret his loyalty to Trump. “I [only] regret entering that building, with every fiber of my being,” he said.While Chansley’s strange jailhouse appearance on national television might be viewed as detrimental to his legal battle, his defense attorney believes it was totally logical and justified. “[Chansley] is the most visible face of this riot. So for the first time in my career, it is not a trepidation to have my client speak out—it’s fully abated,” defense attorney Albert Watkins told The Daily Beast on Thursday.“If anything, it’s necessary to shift the message and dialogue that I have been pushing for since Jacob Chansley has been taking into custody: The riots were more than a lynch mob, but the result of years of manipulation [from Trump].”“He believed the president. He believed the words and reacted on those words. So when you have millions of Americans who were embracing over four years of propaganda and lies and misrepresentations daily—we have to have compassion for that. We have to have patience,” Watkins added.The lawyer added that the more people get exposed to his client, they’ll realize the “gentleman that he is” and remember that the thousands who stormed the Capitol “are our brothers and sisters and neighbors.”CBS reporter Segall said Chansley ended his interview by shouting “SEE ME! SEE ME!” and insisting that he’s not a violent man. A judge will hear arguments Friday on whether he should be released before his trial.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Merrick Garland’s AG confirmation delayed by GOP lawmakers

    Sen. Tom Cotton leads the pack, but 50 Democrats in the Senate say they’ll support Garland for attorney general. Senator Tom Cotton tweeted on Wednesday that he is blocking the effort to expedite the confirmation of Judge Merrick Garland for several reasons. “Democrats are trying to expedite Judge Garland’s confirmation vote,” he wrote on Twitter.