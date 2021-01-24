Trump wants to set up ‘MAGA party’ to challenge Republicans who voted to impeach him, says report

Andrew Buncombe
If he set up a third party Donald Trump would have enormous influence (Getty Images)
If he set up a third party Donald Trump would have enormous influence (Getty Images)

Donald Trump reportedly wants to set up his his own “MAGA Party” to challenge “disloyal” Republicans who helped impeach him in the House – or else are considering voting to convict him in the Senate.

On Monday, a single article of impeachment is set to be transferred from the House of Representatives to the Senate, where members of the upper chamber will next month consider Mr Trump’s fate. If Mr Trump, who is the only president to have been impeached twice, is convicted in the Senate, he could also be barred from ever running for federal office again.

Over the weekend it was reported Mr Trump, now ensconced at his estate in Florida, has been talking to advisers about establishing a third party, that could be called the Patriot Party, or perhaps the Make America Great Again Party, borrowing from his campaign slogan.

At the same time, figures such as Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, unelected but with huge influence among many conservatives, in effect warned Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell he would face a primary challenger if he voted to convict Mr Trump.

While three presidents have been impeached by the House – Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump – none have been convicted by the Senate. The Senate is due to start hearing the case on the week beginning February 8.

The Washington Post said Mr Trump, operating out of Mar-a-Lago, had told staff to investigate setting up a third party, perhaps named the Patriot Party, to challenge the 10 Republican members of the House who voted to impeach him earlier this month.

The paper said in recent weeks, the former president had entertained the idea of creating a third party “and instructed his aides to prepare election challenges to lawmakers who crossed him in the final weeks in office”.

It added: “Multiple people in Trump’s orbit … say Trump has told people that the third-party threat gives him leverage to prevent Republican senators from voting to convict him during the Senate impeachment trial.”

Even before he left office, the prospect of Mr Trump setting up a third party was something that was often talked about. While third parties, such as the Greens and Libertarians, have typically made little headway at the national level, there have been exceptions.

In 1992, businessman Ross Perot, of the Reform Party, secured 19 per cent of the vote in a three-way race with George HW Bush, and Mr Clinton.

While there are large portions of the Republican establishment who dislike Mr Trump but supported him during his presidency because they judged he could help them, Mr Trump’s approval rating rarely dipped below 40 per cent, suggesting there remains a very Trump-loyal portion of Republicans who might switch to third party, with him at the helm.

The prospect for establishing such a party appears to be more likely given the way a number of Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, have sought to distance themselves from MrTrump since the events of January 6, when hundreds of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol, seeking to stop the confirmation of the electoral win of Joe Biden. Large numbers of Republicans believe Mr Trump’s false claims the election was rigged.

The Post also said over the weekend, Mr Trump was heard on a recorded message offering his “complete and total endorsement” for another term for Arizona state party chairwoman Kelli Ward, a controversial figure who clashed with the state’s Republican governor.

On January 6, Ms Ward posted a poll on her Twitter account asking “Can we salvage/save the Republican Party or do we need another option?”. Around 8 per cent voted to salvage the GOP, while 78 said a “#MAGA Party [was] needed.” On Sunday, the hashtag #MAGAParty was trending in the US.

The threat of being punished by Mr Trump’s supporters for voting to impeach him seems very real.

Just 10 Republicans voted to do so – Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Tom Rice of South Carolina, Dan Newhouse of Washington state, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state, Peter Meijer of Michigan. John Katko of New York, and David Valadao of California.

Over the weekend, The Independent sought a comment from all 10; only Mr Kinzinger’s office replied, saying he did not wish to say anything further at this stage

Indeed, since the vote, Mr Kinzinger, who represents Illinois’ 6th congressional district, which includes a number of rural counties west of Chicago, has been the only person to speak about his decision, while the others have maintained a low profile.

“I think this is one of those votes that that transcends any kind of political implication if the moment. This is one of those that you're going to look back on when you're 80 and this will be the one you talk about,” he told CNN.

“I don't know what the future is, you know, I don't know what that means for me politically but I know I'm at real peace right now.”

Ms Cheney is now facing a challenge to her position as the third-ranking GOP member of the House, and The New York Times ran a recent article headlined: “10 Republicans Voted to Impeach Trump. The Backlash Has Been Swift”.

The issues raised by the prospect of Mr Trump establishing his own party, could dominate many of the energies of the Republican Party, which has now lost the White House, the House and the Senate, after Democrats bagged the two run-off races in Georgia, to give them the narrowest control of the Senate.

With eyes already turning to 2024, Republicans need to decide whether to opt for Mr Trump again, or his son, Donald Trump Jr. Otherwise they may decide for a more traditional conservative candidate, perhaps in the likes of Nikki Haley, or potentially Mike Pence.

If Mr Trump is barred from running from office, it would open the way for other challengers, and allow donors to think with clarity about who they want to back.

Yet if Mr Trump does set up his own party, even if he is not its candidate, it would likely split the conservative vote, and all but ensure a second term for a Democratic administration. Back in 1992, Mr Bush always blamed Independent Ross Perot for his defeat to Bill Clinton.

The prospect of such a showdown is already creating anxiety. Politico quoted Florida Republican Rick Scott, a long-time ally of Mr Trump, as saying he would be backing Republican incumbents in his role as chair of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, should they face a primary challenge, from a third-party.

“I’m supporting the incumbents,” he said. He said that he has not spoken to Ivanka Trump or anyone about Marco Rubio possibly getting a primary challenge from her.

“Nobody has talked to me about it at all. Nobody. I’ve tried to call around,” he added. “Nobody’s said anything about Florida.”

Read More

Trump impeachment: What to expect and when will trial begin

Tom Cotton accused of making misleading claims about military service

Citizenship data is latest rollback of Trump census efforts

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden stops motorcade on return from church to buy bagels from trendy bakery

    First family orders sesame bagels with cream cheese

  • Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), incoming chair of the Senate Budget Committee who caucuses with the Democrats, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Democrats plan to push a coronavirus relief package through the chamber with a simple majority vote. Why it matters: "Budget reconciliation" would allow Democrats to forgo the Senate's 60-vote requirement and could potentially speed-up the next relief package for millions of unemployed Americans. Democrats hold the the 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What he's saying: "What we cannot do is wait weeks and weeks and months to go forward. We have got to act now," Sanders said. * "We're going to use reconciliation — that's 50 votes in the Senate, plus the vice president — to pass legislation desperately needed by working families in this country right now." * When asked if he wants a relief bill passed before former President Trump's impeachment trial begins the week of Feb. 8, he said: "We've got to do everything. This is not — you don't have the time to sit around, weeks on impeachment and not get vaccines into the arms of people."Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Grizzly, 34, confirmed as Yellowstone region's known oldest

    A 34-year-old grizzly bear captured in southwestern Wyoming has been confirmed as the oldest on record in the Yellowstone region, Wyoming wildlife officials said. Grizzly bear 168 was captured last summer after it preyed on calves in the Upper Green River Basin area. Biologists learned of the bear’s longevity after euthanizing the bruin, which had preyed on cattle and then finally, calves.

  • Five people, unborn child killed in 'act of mass murder' in Indianapolis

    A motive wasn't immediately known. Mayor Joe Hogsett said the shooting had brought "terror to our community."

  • Republican split widens as Donald Trump intervenes in party elections in Arizona

    The acrimonious split within Republican ranks widened over the weekend as Donald Trump made his foray back into politics, backing the re-election of a hard-line supporter as chair of the party in Arizona. His wholehearted support for Kelli Ward was seen by allies as the former president firing a warning shot across the bows of any Republican senators considering backing his impeachment.

  • India to give homegrown vaccine in seven more states this week

    India said it will administer homegrown coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN in seven more states from Monday as it seeks to inoculate 30 million healthcare workers across the country. The government this month gave emergency-use approval to the vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd and state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, and another licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

  • Trump shuns ex-presidents club

    It's a club Donald Trump was never really interested in joining and certainly not so soon: the cadre of former commanders in chief who revere the presidency enough to put aside often bitter political differences and even join together in common cause.

  • Biden reeled in a record-breaking $145 million in 'dark money'

    President Biden reeled in a record-breaking $145 million in so-called dark money from anonymous donors during his presidential campaign, topping the $113 million that went to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) before his failed presidential bid in 2012, Bloomberg reports.It's not surprising that Biden set the mark given that the $1.5 billion he hauled in overall was the most ever for a challenger to an incumbent president, but it's notable in large part because Democrats have been at the forefront of a movement to ban dark money in politics since it means that supporters can back a candidate without scrutiny. Plus, Bloomberg notes, anonymous donors "will have the same access to decision makers as those whose names were disclosed, but without public awareness of who they are or what influence they might wield." As Meredith McGehee, the executive director of campaign finance reform advocacy group Issue One, told Bloomberg, "the whole point of dark money is to avoid public disclosure while getting private credit."Still, it seems the Democratic Party was willing to embrace the strategy in the hopes of defeating former President Donald Trump, who only brought in $28.4 million from anonymous donors. Read more at Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's COVID-19 push Republicans back Biden's coronavirus response at a surprisingly high rate, poll suggests Biden foolishly low-balls America's COVID response

  • Diplomats contact Canadian held for over 2 years in China

    Canada said its officials have met online with former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who has been held in China for more than two years in a case related to an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. Canada’s Foreign Ministry said officials led by Ambassador Dominic Barton were given “on-site virtual consular access” to Kovrig on Thursday. Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since Dec. 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecommunications equipment giant.

  • Israel expands vaccination drive to include 16 to 18-year-olds in bid to save exams

    Israel will ban passenger flights in and out of the country from Monday for a week as it seeks to stop the spread of new coronavirus variants. "Other than rare exceptions, we are closing the sky hermetically to prevent the entry of the virus variants and also to ensure that we progress quickly with our vaccination campaign," said Benjamin Netanuahu, the Israeli prime minister. It came as a study in Israel reported a 60 per cent drop in over-60s being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks after being vaccinated, in the latest sign that the jabs are effective. According to Maccabi, an Israeli healthcare provider, there was a significant decrease in hospitalisations from day 23 onwards, which was two days after patients received their second jab. Also on Sunday, Israel expanded its rapid vaccination drive to include 16-18 year-olds in an effort to get them back in schools to take their winter examinations. The winter matriculation certificate is a significant part of university and military admissions. At least one dose has been administered to around a quarter of Israel’s 9 million-strong population. The vaccine is generally available to over 40s or, with parental permission, those aged between 16 and 18. Israel struck a deal with Pfizer at the beginning of January that allowed them to expedite delivery of the vaccine, in return for sharing extensive data on their vaccination campaign with the rest of the world. Yuli Edelstein, the Israeli health minister, told The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the data from their vaccination programme suggests a first dose offered around 30 per cent protection from coronavirus.

  • Prominent Senate Republican warns Trump trial could spark more impeachments

    A prominent U.S. Senate Republican warned on Saturday that former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial could lead to the prosecution of former Democratic presidents if Republicans retake the chamber in two years. Trump this month became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice after the Democratic-controlled House, with the support of 10 Republicans, voted to charge him with incitement of insurrection for a fiery Jan. 6 speech to his followers before they launched a deadly assault on the Capitol.

  • New CDC director said Biden administration is struggling with lack of vaccine data

    The Biden administration aims for 100 million vaccinations within his first 100 days as president.

  • Fourth Zimbabwean Cabinet member dies of COVID-19 in surge

    Four Zimbabwean Cabinet ministers have died of COVID-19, three within the past two weeks, highlighting a resurgence of the disease that is sweeping through this southern African country. President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the coronavirus is reaping a “grim harvest” in the country. Then came the death of the transport minister.

  • In candid interview, Birx says she knew working with Trump White House would be the end of her federal career

    Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House coronavirus response coordinator while former President Donald Trump was still in office, opened up about her time working with the Trump administration during an exclusive interview with CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday.Birx was often criticized for not pushing back enough on Trump's comments about the pandemic, and while she suggested her reactions could be misinterpreted -- like the time Trump asked her about whether COVID-19 could be treated with a bleach injection -- she did anticipate the gig would likely be the end of her federal career. "You can't go into something that's that polarized and not believe you won't be tainted by that experience," she told Brennan, adding that she'll "need to retire" within the next few weeks.> WATCH: Birx reacts to claims that she became an "apologist" for Trump and *that* moment where the former president suggested using disinfectant as a potential treatment for COVID19> > "I wasn't prepared for that. I didn't even know what to do in that moment." pic.twitter.com/2ddCblGllH> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021> "I know that I wouldn't be allowed to really continue successfully within the federal government," Birx tells @margbrennan, calling her role leading the COVID19 task force a "terminal event" for her career> > Adds she will probably retire in the next 4-6 weeks from @cdcgov pic.twitter.com/dHHT2styEN> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021Birx did say she wished she had "been more publicly outspoken" about certain things like COVID-19 testing, especially because she's been known to "push the envelope" in private. But she suggested that, ultimately, the culture of the White House proved too unfamiliar. > Birx's biggest mistake leading the Trump coronavirus task force? > > "I always feel like I could have done more, been more outspoken, maybe been more outspoken publicly. I didn't know all the consequences of all of these issues."> > More of her interview on today's @FaceTheNation pic.twitter.com/egZeFZCQ0W> > -- Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021More stories from theweek.com 5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's COVID-19 push Republicans back Biden's coronavirus response at a surprisingly high rate, poll suggests Biden foolishly low-balls America's COVID response

  • Ted Cruz's 'Pittsburgh over Paris' campaign shows us just how dumb the Biden years are going to be

    Barely any time has passed since President Biden's inauguration, and Republicans have already returned to their bag of shenanigans.

  • 'He's biting me!': New York City woman's face bitten in street attack by group of men

    "I couldn't believe it, it was like an animal. That's the only way I can put it, it was like an animal," the woman said of the assault in Harlem.

  • Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

    Indonesian authorities said that they seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country's waters Sunday. The tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea — were seized in waters off Indonesia's West Kalimantan province, said Wisnu Pramadita, a spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency.

  • What next for Trump - and Trumpism?

    Stripped of presidential powers and silenced online, can Trump still make a political comeback?

  • Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan air space for second day as tensions rise days into Biden term

    China ramped up its pressure on democratic Taiwan over the weekend, with an unusually large number of fighter jets approaching the island in a "test" for the new administration of US President Joe Biden. On Sunday, 12 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone, along with a reconnaissance aircraft and two anti-submarine aircraft, Taiwan’s defence ministry said. A day earlier, China sent eight bomber planes capable of carrying nuclear weapons and four fighter jets to the same area to the southwest of the island, as well as one reconnaissance aircraft. On both occasions, Taiwan sent up aircraft, issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft, and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor their activity. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan as part of its territory, and has been angered by a show of increased US support for Taiwan during Donald Trump’s administration. In recent months, China has carried out frequent, at times daily, incursions aimed at pressuring President Tsai Ing-wen’s government to accept Beijing’s demand that it recognise Taiwan as part of China. These incursions have usually consisted of just one or two reconnaissance planes in recent weeks, rather than the warplanes seen over the weekend.

  • Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus

    Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down in their homes Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the city. Authorities said in a statement that an area comprising 16 buildings in the city's Yau Tsim Mong district would be locked down until all residents were tested. The restrictions, which were announced at 4 a.m. in Hong Kong, were expected to end within 48 hours, the government said.