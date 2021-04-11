Trump wants you to start calling it the 'Trumpcine' instead of the COVID-19 vaccine, report says

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
trump vaccine operation warp speed
Trump greets the crowd before he leaves at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on December 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump wants the vaccine to be called the "Trumpcine," Newsweek reported.

  • He has repeatedly expressed his frustration that he isn't getting credit for the COVID-19 shot.

  • In March, Trump claimed that people "probably" wouldn't get the vaccine at all if it wasn't for him.

Former President Donald Trump wants you to start calling the COVID-19 vaccine by a different name.

"Trumpcine" is the former president's desired moniker for the life-saving jab, CNN reporter Kevin Liptak said on Twitter.

Trump made this request to hundreds of donors during a rambling 50-minute speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday night, Newsweek reported.

It's the latest sign that the former president is growing increasingly frustrated that he isn't receiving credit for the development or rollout of the coronavirus shot.

In early March, Trump released a statement falsely asserting that he was primarily responsible for the shot's rapid development.

"I hope everyone remembers when they're getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn't President, you wouldn't be getting that beautiful 'shot' for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn't be getting it at all," the statement said.

There is no evidence to suggest that Trump's efforts would have shaved four or five years off from a COVID-19 vaccine being developed, Insider's Tyler Sonnemaker previously wrote.

In November, Insider's Mia Jankowicz reported that Trump was furious that President Joe Biden may get credit for the vaccines. He was reportedly upset that Biden would "steal" the plaudits from him, Jankowicz said.

Trump made the latest plea for credit at a speech to his most dedicated supporters during a Republican National Committee retreat.

In addition to touting the "Trumpcine," he reportedly spent several minutes deriding Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao.

