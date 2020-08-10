    Advertisement

    Trump wants stimulus payments, schools funds in COVID-19 bill: White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump still wants to see coronavirus aid legislation pass that would include stimulus payments to individuals and school funding, the White House said on Monday after talks with congressional Democrats collapsed last week.

    "The White House is still motivated," White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing. "The president would love to see the direct payments to Americans, the president would love to see the school funding. There are several items we would like to see happen."




    (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.