Trump warns GOP should be 'paranoid' about elections as states spend millions to boost voter confidence

WASHINGTON – As President Donald Trump warns Republicans to be “a little bit more paranoid” about how votes are counted, states are spending millions in federal money to buy new voting machines, hire cybersecurity experts and update voting-registration systems.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress agreed last year to give states $380 million to improve the nation’s elections systems with the aim of building voter trust in the process.

Trump said Tuesday that he’s concerned votes would be counted unfairly and in favor of Democratic candidates.

"We have to be a little bit careful because I don't like the way the votes are being tallied," Trump said in an address to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

"There's something going on,” he said, warning that Republicans need to "be a little bit more paranoid than you are, OK?"

Trump has repeatedly said there’s major voter fraud across the country. But election experts and voting-rights advocates say there’s no evidence of that.

Voter confidence

Some state election officials have cautioned that Trump and others should be careful about rattling voter confidence as the 2020 elections approach.

“Secretaries of State, 40 of whom are their state’s chief election official, across the nation are working hard each day to safeguard the elections process with their own IT teams, private sector security companies, and the federal government, among others," said Maria Benson, a spokesman for the National Association of Secretaries of State.

“We will continue to do this as we approach the 2020 election and beyond,'' she said. "We ask, however, the White House and others help us rebuild voter confidence in our election systems by promoting these efforts and providing clear, accurate assessments of the voting process.”

Democrats accuse the Trump administration of adopting measures to try to suppress voter access to the polls, particularly for people of color.

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., called Trump's comment "a political statement."

Jones said states and Congress were taking steps to “give people confidence'' and that he will push for more access to the ballot box, including early voting.

“But the president talks about things in a political context and most people just recognize it’s a political speech," said Jones, who is giving a speech on voting rights Friday.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said there may be some cases of voter fraud, but he doesn’t think it’s rampant.

“I think our states do a pretty good job,” he said on CNN Wednesday.

Thwarting cyberattacks

Ahead of last year's midterms, Congress approved $380 million in federal funds to help states beef up their elections systems. Trump signed the bill into law last March.

The states and U.S. territories have spent much of those funds on cybersecurity and voting equipment, according to a report to be released Thursday by the Election Assistance Commission. USA TODAY received an advance copy of the report.

States spent money to train staff, hire cybersecurity experts and test their system vulnerability to hacking. Some also upgraded and replaced voting machines, added paper ballots and set up post-election audits.

Christy McCormick, chairwoman of the commission, said state election officials “rose to the occasion” spending the federal funds on short and long-term projects.