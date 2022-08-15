Trump warns 'terrible things are going to happen' if the country's temperature isn't cooled

Former President Donald Trump. Seth Herald/Getty Images

Trump warned Monday that "terrible things" will happen if the country's temperature isn't cooled.

"People are so angry at what is taking place," Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday.

Trump has been making offers to "help" while also issuing warnings about anger he has helped incite.

Former President Donald Trump warned that "terrible things are going to happen" if the country's temperature isn't brought down, all while baselessly accusing the FBI of a "sneak attack" on his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and repeating his allegation that "they could have planted anything they wanted."

"People are so angry at what is taking place," Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday. "Whatever we can do to help— because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn't, terrible things are going to happen."

Trump has been making offers to "help" in recent days while also issuing warnings about the anger he has helped incite with baseless claims about the FBI. Property receipts showed agents recovered top secret and other classified documents during their search on Monday.

The New York Times reported that a person close to him reached out to a Justice Department official because Trump wanted to convey a message to Attorney General Merrick Garland: "The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?" Some social media users interpreted the message as a veiled threat.

In his Fox interview, Trump said his representatives haven't heard back from DOJ officials on his offer to "help the country."

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have reported a spike in violent threats against federal agents and their families and the federal judge who issued the search warrant. Threats included one to "place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI Headquarters." Others were "issuing general calls for 'civil war' and 'armed rebellion.'"

Trump complained to Fox about "years of fake witch hunts and phony Russia, Russia, Russia schemes and scams," and added that "nothing happens to those people who perpetuate that—nothing happens with them."

He also leveled more accusations against law enforcement, whose search warrant came after months of federal inquiries. The DOJ is investigating whether Trump broke three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.

"And then they break into a president's house— a sneak attack where it was totally—no one ever thought a thing like this would happen," Trump said.

