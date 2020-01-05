Trump warns US may strike back in 'disproportionate manner' if Iran attacks American people or targets

Clark Mindock

Donald Trump has threatened to "quickly and fully strike back" if Iran attacks any American citizens or targets, and says any American response could be "in a disproportionate manner".

The threat comes as the world waits to see how Iran will respond to the recent killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani at a Baghdad airport, sparking major anti-US protests across Iran.

More follows...