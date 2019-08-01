Audrey Conklin

The order from Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, came in agreement to a proposal from the state that would allow it to challenge Nichols’ jurisdiction over the issue, Politico reported Thursday.

Trump Watch: Judge Blocks NY From Turning Over Trump Tax Returns To Congress

A federal judge blocked New York state from turning over President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress Thursday.

The order will block any House Ways and Means Committee requests for the tax returns via the New York law until the jurisdictional dispute is resolved.

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit July 23 arguing New York violated the president’s constitutional rights when it law passed a law earlier in July that would give the majority Democrat House Ways and Means Committee access to the president’s state tax returns, according to Reuters.

Nichols said during a D.C. court hearing Wednesday that “Mr. Trump cannot suffer any harm” until the issue is resolved, the Washington Examiner reported.

“I continue to expect that while I have this under advisement actions won’t be taken to moot this,” the judge continued.

