Trump’s Weird New Rant About Robert E. Lee Contains A Baffling 3-Word Claim

Former President Donald Trump released a new statement on Wednesday praising Robert E. Lee, even as a statue of the Confederate general was taken down in Richmond, Virginia.

Trump said Lee is considered “the greatest strategist of them all,” a notion that is very much in dispute.

Trump, who has often come down on the side of the Confederacy, also declared that Lee would have singlehandedly won the Civil War, “except for Gettysburg.”

Trump’s critics on Twitter found that exception both bizarre and hilarious:

"Except for Gettysburg, [he] would have won the war". Yeah man and except for the 2020 election, you would still be president. — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) September 8, 2021

“except for Gettysburg” made me holler out loud https://t.co/wPqlppWffN — Ayodele Okeowo (@AyodeleOk) September 8, 2021

"Except for Gettysburg, Robert E. Lee would have won the war" is one of the greatest observations Donald Trump has ever had. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 8, 2021

also, "except for Gettysburg" belongs in the caveat hall of fame pic.twitter.com/SUr9jP8ujm — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) September 8, 2021

I don’t know where to start with this one. “Except for Gettysburg” he would have won the war? Like, except for D-Day, Hitler would have won WWII? And as for reconciliation after the Civil War, it was Grant who interceded to saved Lee from indictment for treason. And so on…. https://t.co/Tf91MWjjsk — Robert Kelner (@robkelner) September 9, 2021

That is really awful. It’s beyond the Onion. ….except for Gettysburg? https://t.co/YiHx1DYUtk — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) September 9, 2021

So much going on with this, but "except for Gettysburg" is the icing on the cake for me. https://t.co/IpfOdMTSWs — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 8, 2021

I guess Trump & Robert E. Lee both know how it feels to suffer a humiliating defeat at the hands of pro-democracy forces in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/wjSIQAdaih — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) September 8, 2021

I can't stop laughing at "except for Gettysburg." Pretty much can be said re every loser leader. Duke of Normandy "except for Hastings." Burgoyne "except for Saratoga." Napoleon "except for Waterloo." Hitler "except for Leningrad." Etc. https://t.co/pEFCr3xD0v — E. Colette Nelson (@EColetteNelson) September 9, 2021

ah yes, robert e. lee, noted war winner https://t.co/xxsZ77RPmZ — hannah gais (@hannahgais) September 8, 2021

Everyone seems to be sleeping on the implication that the wrong side won the Civil War. “Except for Gettysburg” is some big “But how was the play, Mrs Lincoln?” stuff. https://t.co/9TBUlCffJ8 — 🧅🥯 (@NationalsLiker) September 8, 2021

U.S. history teachers should thank Trump for the perfect test question: “What does this statement get right about the U.S. Civil War? What does it get wrong?”



Psst… students…. most of it is wrong. pic.twitter.com/vxjGVgw7cX — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 8, 2021

" ...except for Gettysburg, [Lee] would have won the war."



My heavens. I don't even know where to start. That's not even remotely plausible.



But it's good for the future of the USA that he keeps revealing his real self. https://t.co/J49m74uLy0 — Hurricane Watcher - NZ, Protect Our Hospitals NOW (@FreedomFriesInc) September 9, 2021

"except for Gettysburg"



kind of a big exception, chief https://t.co/8jWPxzCvzD — Jared Cook (@jkimballcook) September 9, 2021

"except for Gettysbyrg, would have won the war" is a bit like "except for losing the election, would have won a second term" https://t.co/Ofi1pyBZSt — Eoghan Sweeney (@buileshuibhne) September 9, 2021

The most famous loser in American history celebrating the second-most famous loser in American history. https://t.co/3qnRWtqK3p — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) September 8, 2021

"And I would have won the war, except for Gettysburg and you meddling kids!” pic.twitter.com/nnmaaL9sbS — Eddie Love (@EddieLove44) September 8, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.