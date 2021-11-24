Trump welcomes Kyle Rittenhouse at Mar-a-Lago days after Kenosha acquittal

Former President Trump told FOX news that Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted on all charges Friday after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer, visited him at his Palm Beach home, according to reports.

"He called. He wanted to know if he could come over, say hello, because he was a fan," Trump said in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that aired Tuesday night. A picture of Rittenhouse posing with Trump has been shared on social media.

The shootings

In August, 2020 Rittenhouse traveled from his home in Illinois to a rally against social injustice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by a white police officer. Armed with an AR-15 style rifle, Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and wounded another.

The surrender

Less than two hours after the shootings in Kenosha, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-described militia member, went to his hometown police station on Aug. 26 and told an officer he had "ended a man's life."

The charges Rittenhouse faced

Rittenhouse was charged as an adult with with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The Rittenhouse verdict

Nov. 19: A 12-juror panel deliberated more than 25 hours in the closely watched case, ultimately acquitting Rittenhouse on Friday of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges in a verdict that cannot be appealed.

The FOX news interview

Nov. 22: Rittenhouse sits down for a televised interview with FOX news' Tucker Carlson. With 5.05 million viewers, it was the opinion host's largest audience since the night of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to the associated press.

The visit with Trump

In an interview with FOX news, Trump said the teenager came to Mar-a-Lago with his mother. "Really a nice young man. ... That was prosecutorial misconduct. He should have not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead," the former President said.

