China risks slower growth if it does not do enough to spur market competition by allowing the private sector to play a bigger role in the economy and greater two-way flow in cross-border investments, a report showed on Tuesday. "Without a market-oriented shift, China will struggle to maintain a growth potential that exceeds 3% annually by the middle of this decade," according to a report released by U.S. think tank the Atlantic Council and consultancy Rhodium Group. China's economic growth has gradually eased from 2011 to 2020, expanding in the single-digits compared with the relatively big gains in the years just after it joined the World Trade Organization in late 2001.