Trump Whines He’s Not Getting Praised for a Recovery With 25 Million People Still Out of Work

In the past month, during which two U.S. jobs reports have shown signs of an economic rebound from the depths of coronavirus-related ruin, President Donald Trump has focused largely on what often matters most to him: not getting public credit.

According to three people who’ve independently spoken to the president, Trump makes a point of regularly complaining that the media has not given him the kudos he deserves for “leading” what he deems to be a smashing economic recovery. He’s argued that if former Vice President Joe Biden were in the White House during the current moment, the media would be fawning over the strong job gains, including the nearly five million jobs that the Labor Department reported on Thursday had been added over the last month ending in mid-June.

Trump’s gone so far as to suggest that Democrats would want to build “statues” honoring Biden, one of the sources said. Elsewhere, he’s griped about how the “phony” polls conducted by independent organizations aren’t reflecting more voter enthusiasm about economic rejuvenation, another source recounted.

Trump Touted the Economy’s COVID Resilience While His Top Aide Dumped His Stocks

Trump’s mounting frustrations underscore the degree to which he’s tied his personal political fortunes to the state of the economy. And they come as a major collision with Democrats over the economy’s future emerges on the horizon. By the end of July, a host of policies that had been put in place to lessen the damage of COVID-19 when it first hit are set to expire. But while there is emerging consensus that the government must step in to prevent the possibility of tens of millions of Americans losing their proverbial safety net, there remains wide disagreement over what, exactly, that patchwork should entail. It’s a disagreement worsened, in part, by a belief among some Trump hands that the economy is recovering quite well, despite unemployment lingering at 11 percent and with estimates suggesting that 25 million Americans remain out of work.

Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, summarized the prevailing sentiment inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue when, speaking Thursday morning, he declared that the time for generous unemployment insurance had passed and that Congress would be wise to focus on financial incentives for companies to rehire workers. Stephen Moore, a conservative economist and close friend of Kudlow’s who informally advises Trump, said in a brief interview Wednesday that he’d sent the White House a recent study, which he co-authored, arguing that “you’d see a lot more unemployment” if unemployment benefits were extended with more generous benefits and no incentives for recipients to reenter the workforce. The study posits that the benefits in the first coronavirus-related stimulus package kept the jobless rate artificially higher than it otherwise would have been.

“If our numbers are accurate, it’s hard to see how Trump can get re-elected with millions and millions of people unemployed,” Moore said.

But not everyone in Trump’s orbit is bullish on the current trajectory. Some of the president’s top advisers working on his reelection effort have grown increasingly concerned that modest economic gains between now and the election in November simply won’t be enough to drag their candidate across the finish line to a second term, four individuals familiar with the matter say. Two of these sources—one a Trump campaign official and the other a senior White House aide—recalled feeling nervous last month when they saw no polling bump from news of higher retail sales and the 2.5 million jobs added in May.

Trump Put 200 People On Recovery Panel—Just 20 Are Women And Seven Are Black

Reached for comment on this story, Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager said, “In his second term President Trump will continue to deliver on those ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’” America First principles and that “Joe Biden would be a disaster for our economy and would put America’s interests second.”

But the unease among various Trump lieutenants seemed to be reflected in the reactions of Republicans to Thursday’s job numbers. Several GOP senators found the report encouraging, but were reluctant to declare victory with the pomp the White House had used. To the extent they thought Trump deserved credit for any improvement, it was for his handling of the economy before the coronavirus hit—which they argued put it on a stronger footing to withstand the downturn.