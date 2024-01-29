Trump Whines about UAW Endorsement, Calls Shawn Fain a “Dope”

Donald Trump lit into the president of the United Auto Workers after the union endorsed Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

During a Sunday appearance on Face the Nation, UAW chief Shawn Fain explained why the powerful organization chose to throw its weight behind Biden. Fain said Biden “has always bet on the American worker and stood with the American worker,” particularly during his presidency. Trump, meanwhile, “has a history of serving himself and standing for the billionaire class.”

Trump exploded at Fain on social media Sunday night, which is a great way to get someone to start liking you and change their presidential endorsement.

“55% of the industry has already left the U.S., and the rest will soon be following if I am not elected President,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial. “Shawn Fain doesn’t understand this or have a clue. Get rid of this dope & vote for DJT. I will bring the Automobile Industry back to our Country.”

Since becoming UAW president less than a year ago, Fain has had a banner time at the union’s helm. He organized a series of escalating strikes against the so-called Big Three: General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler). The strike, the first ever conducted against the trio, was wildly successful. Auto workers won huge contract gains, and the outcome prompted Honda and Toyota to hike workers’ pay.

The UAW endorsed Biden last week after months of withholding its support. Fain stressed during his Sunday interview that the endorsement had to be earned.

“Joe Biden has a history of serving others, and serving the working class, and fighting for the working class, standing with the working class,” Fain said.

Trump, on the other hand, has for nearly two decades repeatedly disparaged the working class, undermined union demands for better working conditions, and blamed laborers for downturns in the economy. He even “cycled through White House staff like toilet paper,” Fain said, a sign of how little he cares for others.

“I can’t fathom any union would support Donald Trump for president,” Fain said.