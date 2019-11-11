Trump, the whistleblower and the comic: key players in the Ukraine scandal

Donald Trump

Democrats announced an official impeachment inquiry into Trump on 24 September following a whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s interactions with the president of Ukraine. A White House summary of a 25 July call shows Trump pressed Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with the US attorney general and Rudy Giuliani, to investigate his political rival Joe Biden in the run-up the 2020 US election. Trump told Zelenskiy to look into unfounded and debunked allegations that Biden helped remove a Ukrainian prosecutor who investigated a company tied to his son Hunter.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy More

Ukraine’s new president was a wildcard candidate who had no experience of politics save for playing the president in a TV comedy. In a remarkable plot twist, he’s now been thrust into the centre of an American political scandal. “I don’t want to be involved in democratic elections of the USA,” Zelenskiy said in September, visibly embarrassed after the release of the summary. “We had a good phone call. It was normal. You read it. Nobody pushed me.”

Joe Biden

Joe Biden More

Currently a strong candidate in the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden was vice-president in 2016, when the Obama administration pressured Ukraine to remove Viktor Shokin, the country’s top prosecutor: the US and other western countries said Shokin was corrupt. There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Biden. “This is not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue. It is a national security issue,” Biden said.

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden More

Joe Biden’s second son served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas producer, from 2014 to 2019. Burisma had been investigated by Shokin for alleged corruption, but the investigation had been dropped by the time the US government urged Ukraine to fire Shokin.

Viktor Shokin

The former Ukrainian prosecutor general was widely seen as having blocked the prosecutions of corrupt oligarchs. Reform-minded Ukrainian politicians and international partners pressured the Ukrainian government to remove him for some time, and he was finally dismissed in 2016. He was later reinvented as a kind of heroic victim by Giuliani, who claimed – without evidence – that Shokin was fired on Biden’s orders.

Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani More

The former mayor of New York is Trump’s personal attorney, most strident TV defender and, it seems, an occasional diplomat. The rough transcript of the Trump-Zelenskiy phone call shows Trump telling the Ukraine president to work with Giuliani in investigating Joe Biden. Trump also repeatedly told US officials running Ukraine policy to “talk to Rudy”, they said. But US officials testified they were alarmed by Giuliani’s role, which included a campaign against ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.