Trump whistleblower: White House moved records of president's conversations with foreign officials on to separate computer system

Donald Trump repeatedly urged the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden, one of his chief political rivals, and offered to enlist the US attorney general in that effort while dangling the possibility of inviting the foreign leader to the White House, according to a rough transcript of the call released on Wednesday.

The phone call on 25 July between the US president and his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky raised alarms among some intelligence officials, leading in August to a secret whistleblower complaint and a Justice Department referral to determine whether Mr Trump’s conduct amounted to a violation of a campaign finance law that bars foreign contributions to US politicians.

Prosecutors reviewed the rough transcript and last week declined to investigate, concluding that the president had not violated campaign laws, senior Justice Department officials said.

The document touched off a wide spectrum of reactions on Capitol Hill.

Democrats accused Mr Trump of violating his oath of office by soliciting political payback from a foreign leader, having only a day earlier announced they have launched a formal impeachment inquiry of the president.

Republicans defended the president and lobbed counteraccusations at Mr Biden.

The US president continued to insist he did nothing wrong, and Mr Zelensky, seated beside him during an awkward joint appearance at the United Nations in New York, described their July phone call as “normal”.

He said: “I’m sorry but I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections of USA.”

The drumbeat of revelations about the Trump-Zelensky call is likely to continue this week.

After the White House allowed some lawmakers on Wednesday to review the whistleblower’s complaint, Democrats signalled they were increasingly convinced that the president’s behaviour justified their drive for impeachment.

“He copped to asking a foreign power to help him in his election,” congressman Eric Swalwell said. “That’s impeachable.”

The whistleblower complaint focuses largely on the 25 July call between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky, which the whistleblower sees as evidence of the US president’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents, according to a person who has read the complaint and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss its contents.

But the complaint also broadly alleges an effort by Mr Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukrainian officials over time, not just on this specific call, this person said.

The whistleblower paints a picture, also using public news reports, to suggest that Mr Giuliani pressured Ukrainian officials to further Mr Trump’s interest in investigating his political opponents.

The complaint also alleges a pattern of obfuscation at the White House, in which officials moved the records of some of Mr Trump’s communications with foreign officials onto a separate computer network from where they are normally stored, this person said.

The whistleblower alleges that is what officials did with Mr Trump’s 25 July call with Mr Zelensky, an action that alarmed the intelligence community inspector general and prompted him to request that the White House retain records of the Mr Zelensky call.