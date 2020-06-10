White House says Trump was merely 'raising questions' with baseless claim about Buffalo protester

The White House on Wednesday sought to defend President Trump’s baseless claim suggesting that a 75-year-old man who was seen knocked to the ground by police in Buffalo, N.Y., last week during a protest over George Floyd’s death was a member of antifa and that the incident was “a set up.”

And it was a familiar line of defense.

“The president was raising questions based on a report that he saw,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning. “There are questions that need to be asked in every case. We can’t jump on one side without looking at all the facts at play.

“This individual had some very questionable tweets, some profanity-laden tweets about police officers,” McEnany continued. “Of course, no one condones any sort of violence. We need the appropriate amount of force used in any interaction ... but the president was raising some questions — some legitimate ones — about that particular interaction. And it’s his prerogative to do so."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Trump was merely "raising questions" with baseless claim about Buffalo protester: https://t.co/NcQQw0Qtgg pic.twitter.com/kn3kRbT1Wk — Dylan Stableford (@stableford) June 10, 2020

The man, Martin Gugino, was apparently shoved by two police officers, falling to the ground and hitting the back of his head on the pavement, causing him to bleed. A video of the incident was then disseminated widely on social media. Police initially claimed Gugino tripped. He was hospitalized and remained in serious but stable condition on Monday.

The officers, Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, were at first suspended without pay, prompting dozens of fellow officers to step down from Buffalo’s Emergency Response Team unit in protest.

McCabe and Torgalski were later arrested and charged with second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

In a tweet this week, Trump referred to a report that aired on the far-right One America News Network that suggested the incident was a “false-flag provocation by far-left group antifa.”

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” Trump tweeted Tuesday to his 81.9 million Twitter followers. “75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Gugino’s lawyer said that the 75-year-old is a longtime peace activist and not a member of antifa.

“No one from law enforcement has even suggested anything otherwise,” Kelly Zarcone said in a statement. “So we are at a loss to understand why the president of the United States would make such dark, dangerous, and untrue accusations against him.”

Martin Gugino lies on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo, N.Y., police officers during a protest on Thursday. (Jamie Quinn via Reuters) More

At a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, McEnany explained what she called “the mindset behind the president’s tweet.”

“We are living in a moment that seems to be reflexively anti-police officer,” McEnany said. “And it's unacceptable to the president.”

The press secretary also dismissed the idea that Trump was pushing a conspiracy theory.

“It's not a baseless conspiracy,” she said. “The president did have facts that undergirded his question.”

McEnany did not specify what facts Trump had when he issued his tweet.

Trump has a history of making conjectures without evidence — from “birtherism” to claims of widespread voter fraud — for which he subsequently denies responsibility, often claiming they were something he had merely heard about.

Just last month, the president drew fierce blowback after he repeatedly suggested that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough should be investigated in the death of a young woman who died after falling in his congressional office almost two decades ago. A medical examiner ruled her death an accident, concluding she had an undiagnosed heart condition.