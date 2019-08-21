Trump’s White House guest list favours smaller European countries over traditional allies

When Klaus Iohannis smiled for cameras alongside Donald Trump on Tuesday, the Romanian president became the 10th European leader to visit the president at the White House this year.

But none have come from the large Western European powers that have been cornerstone US allies for decades. Instead, Mr Trump has courted and been courted by Central and Eastern European leaders.

For Mr Trump, the region offers the potential for new trade, energy and military arrangements that can sometimes circumvent Western Europe and tweak traditional leaders, such as Angela Merkel.

"We have a great relationship. We have a big trade business going on," Mr Trump said at the start of his Oval Office meeting with Mr Iohannis. "We buy, they buy."

Before the meeting, a senior administration official said Mr Trump is highlighting "the importance of Central Europe to the United States, both as allies and security partners, and as business and commercial partners for the future," a senior administration official said on Monday.

The president has met with the leaders of Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Turkey, Hungary and Poland. Mr Iohannis will be the seventh from Central or Eastern Europe.

He has also welcomed the leaders of Switzerland, Ireland and the Netherlands in Europe, as well as leaders from Canada, the Middle East, South America, East Asia and South Asia.

Mr Iohannis, who also visited in 2017, praised Mr Trump and what he called the "right path" of relations.

"We have the opportunity to talk about our very good strategic partnership, and under your strong leadership we progressed, and we will continue doing so," Mr Iohannis said as Mr Trump looked on approvingly.

Mr Trump also gave Mr Iohannis a plug as he heads to elections this fall, saying he thinks the Romanian leader will "do very well."

The trip was timed in part to seek Mr Trump's blessing, seeing it as a political boon.

"Some of the Eastern European leaders, whether Hungary, the Poles, and now Romania, have basically figured out how to deal with Trump, and they appeal to some of his more illiberal instincts," said Kelly Magsamen, vice president for national security and international policy at the Centre for American Progress.

"Trump likes the idea of undermining the European project, whether it's Brexit or anti-EU feelings," shared by Mr Trump and some leaders he has invited, said Ms Magsamen, a former national security aide to both presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush.

Mr Trump has met with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany overseas in 2019, but not at home. He will see close allies at the annual Group of Seven meeting this weekend in France, and is expected to soon invite new British prime minister Boris Johnson to the White House.

Like other presidents, Mr Trump takes advantage of overseas meetings such as the G7 and G20 to hold rounds of meetings that diplomats call speed-dating. Those meetings are typically shorter and less involved than a formal White House visit, which is usually the product of months of planning and internal jockeying for a spot on a president's crowded calendar, veterans of other administrations said.

The emphasis on Central and Eastern Europe echoes a similar effort at post-communist outreach under Mr Bush, but it comes in the different context of rising nationalism across the continent and cracks in the European Union. It also contrasts sharply with Mr Obama, who forged an especially tight bond with Ms Merkel during the global financial crisis a decade ago.