Trump Wildly Claims Forbes Is a ‘China Propaganda Machine’ After He’s Removed from 400 Richest Americans List

Donald Trump lashed out at Forbes on Monday after the magazine cut him from its list of the wealthiest 400 people in America last week. On his Truth Social platform, the former president complained that the magazine had “taken me off their Fake Forbes 400 list just by a ‘whisker,’ even though they know that I should be high up on that now very dated and discredited ‘antique,’” and accused the company of being owned by China and its “Sovereign wealth Fund!” “Removed from The Forbes 400, Trump responds as he always has—by lying about his net worth and saying he should be higher on the list,” Forbes said in response, noting it had taken “extraordinary care in valuing his fortune” and saying its ownership does not, in fact, include China’s wealth fund. Undeterred, Trump later posted on Truth Social to call Forbes a “China Propaganda machine, EXPOSED.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.