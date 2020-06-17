Trump was willing to halt criminal investigations as 'favor' to dictators, Bolton book says

Donald Trump was willing to halt criminal investigations to “give personal favors to dictators he liked”, according to a new book written by his former national security adviser John Bolton.
Related: How Trump's missteps undermined the US's recovery from pandemic
In his memoir, due to be published later this month, Bolton reports that Trump pleaded with China’s President Xi Jinping to help him get re-elected by buying more US agricultural products, according to accounts of his forthcoming memoir.
In his pursuit of a good personal relationship with Xi, Trump is described as brushing aside human rights issues, even providing encouragement to the communist leader to continue to build concentration camps for China’s Muslim Uighur population.
In his book, which Trump’s justice department has attempted to stop being published, Bolton argues the House impeachment inquiry should have ranged much further than just Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government for his own political gain.
According to excerpts published by the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and the Washington Post, Bolton describes a pattern of corruption in which Trump routinely attempts to use the leverage of US power on other countries to his own personal ends.
“The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,” Bolton writes, adding that he took his concerns to the attorney general, William Barr.
The anecdote involving Xi is particularly damaging for Trump in the run-up to an election in which he is trying to position himself as tough on China, and his opponent, Joe Biden, as being in Beijing’s pocket.
In the memoir, The Room Where It Happened, Bolton describes a one-on-one meeting between Trump and Xi on the sidelines of the June 2019 G20 meeting in Japan. Xi complained to Trump about US critics of China, and Trump suggested a way Xi could help him defeat his domestic opposition.
“He [Trump] then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming US presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton writes.
“He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.”
Reports in the wake of the G20 meeting suggested that Trump had put pressure on Xi to buy more US farm produce but Xi had been reluctant to make any commitments. Speaking to the Senate on Wednesday, the US trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, denied Trump asked Xi for election help.
Trump emerges in the pages of the book as entirely unconcerned by China’s gross human rights violations, including the incarceration of over a million Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang province.
“At the opening dinner of the Osaka G20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang,” Bolton writes, according to an excerpt published in the Wall Street Journal.
“According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do. The National Security Council’s top Asia staffer, Matthew Pottinger, told me that Trump said something very similar during his November 2017 trip to China.”
Trump also refused to issue a statement commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.
“That was 15 years ago,” he told Bolton (it was the 30th anniversary). “Who cares about it? I’m trying to make a deal. I don’t want anything,” Trump said, according to Bolton’s account.
Bolton refused to testify in House impeachment proceedings against Trump, where his account would probably have been the most important piece of evidence put before Congress, and the veteran diplomat was widely accused of holding back his evidence for his book, putting personal profit before duty.
Bolton said he would appear if subpoenaed by the Senate, but Republicans voted to block the appearance of witnesses at the trial.
“Bolton’s staff were asked to testify before the House to Trump’s abuses, and did. They had a lot to lose and showed real courage. When Bolton was asked, he refused, and said he’d sue if subpoenaed. Instead, he saved it for a book,” Adam Schiff, the Democratic chair of the House intelligence committee, wrote on Twitter. “Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot.”
Bolton accuses congressional Democrats of committing “impeachment malpractice” by limiting the inquiry to the Ukraine affair (making US military aid conditional on Kyiv handed over compromising information on Biden) and moving too quickly.
Bolton argues that the inquiry should have looked into Trump’s intervention into US investigations into Turkey’s Halkbank to curry favour with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey and into the China telecommunications manufacturer ZTE, with the aim of pleasing Xi.
Bolton’s book quotes Trump as saying that invading Venezuela would be “cool” and that it was “really part of the United States.” He recounts a meeting in New Jersey last summer at which Trump railed against journalists, declaring: “These people should be executed. They are scumbags”.
The former national security adviser also confirms what Korea experts long suspected – that the summit diplomacy with North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, was intended as spectacle. Trump appeared unconcerned with the whole subject of denuclearisation.
“Trump told … me he was prepared to sign a substance-free communique, have his press conference to declare victory, and then get out of town,” Bolton wrote. The president, however, became obsessed in the following months with getting his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, to deliver an autographed CD of Elton John’s Rocket Man to Kim, to make light of the epithet Trump had formerly used on the North Korean leader.
Bolton’s book also goes through a litany of what Trump does not know about the world – that Britain had nuclear weapons of its own, for example, or that Finland was not part of Russia.
In a conversation with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, the president kept confusing the current and former presidents of Afghanistan.
Related: Nato chief: no firm plan agreed for pulling US troops from Germany
The book describes the secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, who is unstintingly loyal in public, as mocking the president behind his back at a 2018 summit with North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, slipping Bolton a note about Trump saying: “He is so full of shit.”
Pompeo consistently described Trump’s summit diplomacy with Kim as a significant diplomatic achievement, in the face of deep scepticism from experts. According to Bolton, Pompeo described the initiative to charm Kim from early on as having “zero probability of success”.
A last-ditch effort by the White House and the justice department this week to stop publication of the book came to late as copies had already been distributed to booksellers and journalists. Federal prosecutors were reported on Wednesday to be mulling charges against Bolton.