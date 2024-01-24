Trump wins New Hampshire handily, but Haley's speech triggers angry response

Donald Trump won a second presidential contest Tuesday, but the gracious tone from last week was replaced by triggered anger in his victory remarks in New Hampshire.

Trump took the stage just before 9:30 p.m. and immediately lashed out at last-one-standing GOP rival Nikki Haley and her concession speech earlier in the evening. Trump's tone was a combative departure from his Iowa remarks on Jan. 15 in which he praised Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race on Sunday.

"She didn't win. She lost," Trump said from the get-go in his speech in Nashua and before thanking his supporters and New Hampshire voters. "Let's not have someone take a victory when she had a very bad night."

He later added: "You can't let people get away with bull----. You just can't do that," And when I watched her in the fancy dress that probably wasn't so fancy, come up I said, 'What's she doing? We won.'"

Trump admits in New Hampshire remarks he was angry but prefers "to get even"

Trump also took shots at New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who supported Haley.

"This guy he has to be on something," Trump said. "He's like hopscotch."

Trump conceded he was "angry" but added "I don't get too angry, I get even." He then dismissed the idea that he would go on stage and simply hand out thank you statements.

"I said, 'I can go up and I can say to everybody thank you for the victory. It's wonderful,'" Trump seethed. "Or I can go up and say, 'Who the hell was the imposter that went up on the stage before and like claimed a victory?' She did very poorly actually."

Trump's comments came as he posted a decisive victory — he was ahead by 12 points with 35% of the precincts counted as Trump took the stage. It was clear he was on his way to a double-digit victory.

Nikki Haley landed blows in her concession speech, including ridiculing Trump's "chaos" and recent gaffes

To be sure, Trump was responding to a provocative concession speech by Haley.

The former U.N. ambassador and governor congratulated the Trump and acknowledged he "earned" the victory. Haley then vowed to continue the campaign, including in next-up "my sweet state of South Carolina," before firing stinging salvos at Trump.

"It's time to put the negativity and chaos behind us," she said. "With Donald Trump, you have one bout of chaos after another. This court case, that controversy, this tweet, that senior moment. You can't fix Joe Biden's chaos with Republican chaos."

She also ridiculed recent Trump's gaffes, including confusing Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in comments about Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol security, and said the first party to "retire" their aged presidential candidate would win the White House.

"Trump claims he'd do better than me in one of those tests. Maybe he would, maybe he wouldn't," said Haley, after reiterating her call for competency tests for politicians over the age of 75. "But if he thinks that, then he should have no problem standing on a debate stage with me."

Trump alternated between stump speech talking points and broadsides at Haley

Trump closed out his remarks by first thanking erstwhile opponents Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican.

"So, this was a great evening and I want to thank everybody in the audience and the people standing behind me," said Trump, who was flanked to his left by son Eric Trump.

Trump then rattled off a series of campaign talking points, starting with immigration. He reiterated previous assertions — without citing sources — that "millions and millions of people are flowing into the country" and are coming straight out of "prisons and mental institutions."

"I think we called it right. Immigration is a big deal," he said.

He briefly rambled through other topics, including high energy costs and consumer prices. Before ending, Trump again returned to the campaign ahead.

"I just do want to reiterate the polls. We are way up on everybody," Trump said.

Trump again boiled that the COVID pandemic was exploited to "cheat" him out of re-election, alleged that the Biden administration "hates our country" and skipped through tax and regulatory policy and then back to the border again.

He then insinuated that Haley would be under investigation should she win the nomination, and Gov. Ron DeSantis would have been under scrutiny had he won the GOP nomination. Trump then said he would win in Haley's home state.

"I did hear Nikki say and now it's off to South Carolina," Trump said. "Well I love South Carolina."

Trump then reminded Haley that next week is the Nevada caucus, where polls show Trump poised to win.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump wins New Hampshire handily. Haley speech triggers angry response.