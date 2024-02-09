Trump wins Nevada Republican caucus after skipping primary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former President Donald Trump won the Nevada Republican Party’s caucus Thursday night with just one other name on the ballot.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:05 p.m.

Though a group of bipartisan lawmakers voted in 2021 to switch Nevada from a caucus presidential nomination system to a primary, party leaders chose to keep the caucus, confusing Republican voters who could vote in both the state-sanctioned primary and the party-sanctioned caucus.

Nevada GOP leadership had said only the caucus winner would receive delegates, which would go toward the national nominating convention.

Trump was celebrating his win Thursday night with a victory party at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino.

Former Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy were all originally on the caucus ballot but did not appear Thursday as they had suspended their campaigns. Along with Trump, the only other candidate appearing Thursday was Ryan Binkley, the founder of a Texas church.

In Tuesday’s Nevada Republican Party primary, “none of these candidates” won without Trump on the ballot. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in second. Haley alleged the caucus was rigged for the former president to win.

Analysts will be looking at how many votes Trump won in the caucus versus how many people voted “none of these candidates” or Haley from Tuesday. As of Thursday night, none of these candidates had received 47,075 votes to Haley’s 22,610.

Several Nevada Republican Party leaders, including chairman Michael McDonald, publicly supported the former president at campaign events.

Republican Party officials did not respond to 8 News Now’s repeated requests about covering the caucus or reporting on the caucus, including how to provide results.

There were 559,743 registered Republicans in Nevada as of last month, the secretary of state’s office said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.