Trump wins SC GOP presidential primary beating out the state’s former governor Nikki Haley

Continuing his march to the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump won the South Carolina GOP presidential primary, comfortably beating former SC Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state.

The Associated Press called the race at 7:00 p.m.

This is the first time Haley, who was elected twice as governor and three times as a state representative from Lexington County, lost an election in South Carolina.

With Saturday’s defeat, it remains to be seen if Haley will continue onto Michigan and to Super Tuesday. However, she has remained defiant to the calls that she should drop out of the race.

In a speech Tuesday, she said she would continue beyond Saturday’s primary results.

“Well, I’m not afraid to say the hard truths out loud. I feel no need to kiss the ring. And I have no fear of Trump’s retribution,” Haley said Tuesday. “I’m not looking for anything from him. My own political future is of zero concern.”

But Haley faces questions whether donors will continue to support her campaign, as ultimately having the money come in will be key to keeping her effort going.

“Nikki Haley has been raising money significantly better than her standing and her poll numbers would indicate,” said Dave Wilson, a longtime GOP strategist in South Carolina. “There are a lot of Republicans who are still out there right now that do not want Donald Trump in office again. Those are the people who are looking past the poll numbers to invest in a known quality of a candidate in Nikki Haley who they see as their opportunity to bring an end to Donald Trump’s run for president, or at least challenge it.”

Haley’s campaign has said it has resources to continue and boasted raising $16.5 million in January. She has events planned going forward including a swing in Michigan, which holds its primary Tuesday, and events leading up to Super Tuesday on March 5 when 15 states and American Somoa hold nominating contests.

Haley’s campaign Friday announced a seven-figure cable and digital advertising buy ahead of Super Tuesday.

“Our fundraising continues to grow,” said Haley Campaign Manager Betsy Ankney. “We are fully confident that we will have the resources to compete moving forward.”

Trump remains in the driver’s seat for GOP nomination

Winning the S.C. GOP primary is key to any presidential campaign. Since 1980 the winner of South Carolina’s nominating contest has gone on to win the GOP nomination every time except for 2012.

Trump has now won the first four early contests as he has remained the front-runner in the GOP race since announcing his reelection run in November 2022.

The former president’s margin of victory Saturday is expected to be much larger than his 2016 performance when he won the First in the South primary with 32.5% of the vote. Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who was backed by Haley, came in second with 22.5% of the vote.

“With such a clear contrast between the results we saw in Trump’s four years and Biden’s term, there’s no debate on why so many people would take Trump back,” said Mark Knoop, a veteran political consultant in South Carolina.

Going into Saturday’s primary, Trump held a tight grip on the state’s GOP. He had the support of all but one statewide elected official who was reelected in 2022, including Gov. Henry McMaster, and Attorney General Alan Wilson. He also had the support of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, a former presidential candidate who dropped out of the race in November, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and McMaster, the first statewide elected official in the country to endorse Trump in 2016.

“Voters clearly care what they think, and they overwhelmingly chose President Trump,” Knoop said.

Trump had the backing of all but one Republican member of the S.C. congressional delegation, and most of the GOP members of the State House of Representatives. Many rallied around Trump after his win in the New Hampshire primary and polling indicated a large lead in South Carolina.

In a state where many districts are safe seats in the general election, backing Trump in the presidential primary is more beneficial for Republican lawmakers who potentially face tough primary elections in June.

The consolidation of support among many of the GOP members of the State House of Representatives, highlighted Haley’s previous sour relationships with lawmakers.

At one Trump campaign news conference, state Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, even said Haley only had five friends at the State House at any given time.

“Nikki Haley is not the right candidate to be president of the United States,” Taylor said in January. “Nikki is always about Nikki. Nikki changes. Nikki isn’t that same person that I ran with in 2010, the one that was supported by conservatives that shot to the front of the crowd. She squandered six years of being governor in this state.”

When those attacks came, Haley remained defiant against the political establishment that rallied against her.

“You got the political class from the Bill Taylors of the world to everybody else,” Haley said in an interview last month. “Think about it, Why are they doing that? Is it because I forced them to have to show their votes on the record instead of hiding behind voice votes? Or is it because I made them disclose their income for taxpayers to see or is Bill Taylor mad because I vetoed half a billion dollars worth of pet projects that I didn’t think taxpayers should be paying for. So they’re mad because I didn’t buddy with them. I was serving the people of South Carolina. I served (them) well. My job wasn’t to please the political elite. My job was always to please the South Carolinians that I was serving.”

Trump led in the polls early on

Trump’s lead in the polls from early in 2023 to Saturday’s primary also meant his campaign did not have to spend heavily on television advertising. Trump only went on air in South Carolina roughly a week-and-a-half before the primary. Haley and aligned groups began advertising in South Carolina television markets on Jan. 24.

“Trump has brand and name ID. That is one thing money cannot buy, or at least it didn’t have to be bought this time,” Wilson said. “He doesn’t have to spend a lot of money to get people to show up.”

Haley’s campaign has argued she has a better chance of winning a general election race against Biden than Trump does, and she performs better than Trump in general election polls against the current president.

“This battle is about who can win in November, defeat the Democrats and finally get our country back on track,” Haley Campaign Manager Betsy Ankney said. “And the reality is no matter what all caps rants Trump goes on on Twitter about the polls, he will not defeat Joe Biden in November and he will drag the entire Republican ticket down with him.”

However, polling indicates that Trump can beat Biden in the electoral college, according to a Decision Desk HQ analysis. And the electoral college is what ultimately decides who wins the White House.

In 2023, Trump made a handful of appearances in South Carolina. In the final weeks leading up to the primary, he held rallies in Conway, North Charleston and Rock Hill. He participated in a Fox News Town Hall in Greenville, held a fundraiser in the Upstate and spoke at the Black Conservative Federation gala in Columbia.

The number of his events were dwarfed by Haley who held numerous more stops on a statewide bus tour, retail stops and rallies in the month before Saturday’s primary.

But crowd sizes at Trump’s events were much larger than Haley’s events.

Still she stayed at events to take pictures with anyone who wanted one and was often the last person to leave.

Trump was expected to run up the score among voters who believe in “America first,” evangelical voters, and those who strongly identify with the party, said Scott Huffmon, director of the Winthrop University Poll. Also Trump was expected to have strong support in the Upstate including Greenville County and in Horry County, where the GOP county party apparatus has been taken over by the Make America Great Again movement.

The Lexington County GOP also endorsed Trump ahead of the primary.

Trump consistently led in polls of GOP voters in South Carolina and his grip on the party only strengthened as court appearances and rulings made headlines. The latest was a New York judge ordering Trump to pay a $355 million fine and bar him from working in real estate in the state for three years only solidified his standing with the Republican base.

“President Trump is an earned media machine that no campaign ad dollars could overcome,” Knoop said.

Reporter Javon Harris contributed from Columbia, S.C.