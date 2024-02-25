Trump wins SC primary

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Former President Donald Trump officially completed an early-state sweep in the race for the Republican presidential nomination after beating Nikki Haley Saturday in her home state of South Carolina.

Trump and President Joe Biden have already been acting like they’re headed for a rematch in November, but Haley and her supporters said the results in South Carolina propel her to the next primary contests.

Haley is already on the move to Michigan ahead of its primary Tuesday.

“I’m not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” Haley said.

Haley’s campaign said to prove that, she’s launching a seven-figure ad buy into Super Tuesday, when more than a third of all GOP delegates will be up for grabs.

“I have a duty to give them that choice,” Haley said.

Like the results in the other early-state primaries have revealed, Haley was hoping to pick up support from Democratic pockets like Charleston, but it still wasn’t enough to defeat Trump.

“We have a thing called Super Tuesday, and I think we’re leading 91 to 7,” Trump said.

Trump is also looking ahead to March 5 but said the only date he’s really focused on is Nov. 5, the general election.

“I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,” he said.

Despite Haley polling better against President Biden, Trump said he welcomes the 2020 rematch.

“We’re gonna say, ‘Joe, you’re fired. Get out. Get out, Joe. You’re fired,'” he said.

One of the questions left unanswered in South Carolina is who Trump will pick for his running mate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.