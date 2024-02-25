Trump wins South Carolina, beating Haley in her home state and further closing in on GOP nomination

Donald Trump has won South Carolina’s Republican primary, beating his last major rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, in her home state. Trump has already swept Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. A 2020 general election rematch against President Joe Biden is all but inevitable. The former president’s latest victory Tuesday will increase pressure on Haley, who was South Carolina governor from 2011 to 2017, to leave the primary race. But Haley has raised copious amounts of campaign funds and vowed to stay in the race despite increasing questions about where she might win any upcoming contests.

