Trump wins South Carolina primary
CBS News projects that Donald Trump will defeat Nikki Haley in the 2024 South Carolina Republican primary election. Here are the latest results.
Donald Trump and Nikki Haley faced off in South Carolina Saturday.
Trump notched another primary victory, but Haley was clear that she would continue her campaign.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Nikki Haley is making a pragmatic argument that Donald Trump is a fatally flawed candidate who endangers handing the presidency to Democrats for another term.
The South Carolina governor has lost numerous primaries and caucuses to Donald Trump but insists she’ll keep fighting anyway.
Nevada Republicans made clear that they want Trump to be their nominee against President Biden in November’s general election.
The former South Carolina governor and ex-U.S. ambassador to the U.N. suffered an embarrassing loss in the Silver State Tuesday, receiving fewer votes than the "none of these candidates" option.
