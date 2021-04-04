Trump wishes 'Radical Left CRAZIES' a happy Easter

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
Former President Donald Trump has previously called Easter a "special day," suggesting it's important to him. So, it's not surprising that he made one of his rare post-White House statements Sunday. It's also not surprising that his latest brief message includes a shot at his political opponents and another baseless accusation that the presidential election was stolen from him. Trump wished everyone a Happy Easter, including "the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our country!"

The tone of the message is a fairly classic Trump maneuver. He's previously wished a happy New Year to "my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do" and, perhaps most infamously, he once tweeted his "best wishes to all, even the haters and losers" on the 2013 anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

