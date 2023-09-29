Trump on witness list for $250 million civil fraud trial starting next week

Donald Trump and his sons Don Jr. and Eric will be among the witnesses in next week's $250 million civil fraud trial against the former president and his companies, new court filings show.

Trump and his two oldest sons — both senior executives at his company, the Trump Organization — were named on witness lists filed Thursday by lawyers for the Trumps and New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which alleges the Trumps have been wildly exaggerating their business assets for years.

Also named on the witness lists is Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization who pleaded guilty last year to running a 15-year tax fraud scheme at the company. He testified against the company in a criminal trial last year and was sentenced to five months in jail. The company was convicted and fined $1.6 million.

The AG’s witness list additionally named Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen as being among the 28 witnesses they intend to call.

Ivanka Trump, a former top executive at Trump’s company, was originally a defendant in the case, but a state appeals court found the claims against her were too old and dismissed them.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who will be presiding over the jury-less bench trial in Manhattan next week, partially sided with the AG's office in a ruling Tuesday when he found that Trump had committed repeated acts of fraud for years. Trump attorney Christopher Kise has said he plans to appeal the ruling he characterized as "outrageous."

Trump, meanwhile, blasted the judge he'll be testifying before as a "Trump hating" judge who's violated his civil rights.

The state Appellate Division — the same appeals court that dismissed the claims against Ivanka Trump — had previously issued a temporary stay of the Oct. 2 trial date in the case after Trump complained that Engoron hadn’t ruled on some of his arguments. Engoron ruled on those issues Tuesday, and the appeals court allowed the case to proceed to trial on Monday.

James has said that Cohen, a former Trump loyalist, sparked her office’s investigation when he testified before Congress that Trump routinely exaggerated his assets in financial documents. Cohen previously pleaded guilty to nine federal charges of tax evasion, violating campaign finance laws, lying to banks and to Congress, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Trump has filed a $500 million lawsuit against Cohen in Florida alleging he breached his fiduciary duty to Trump by "both revealing Plaintiff’s confidences, and spreading falsehoods about Plaintiff." Lawyers for Cohen were scheduled to depose Trump in Florida next week, but his attorney Alejandro Brito argued in court Thursday that Trump needs to be in New York because of the AG's case.

Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres will hold another hearing Friday to determine whether to keep the date or push it back to Oct. 8 or Oct. 9. There is also a possibility the deposition could be held in New York at Trump’s request, but that would have to be approved by Cohen’s attorney.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the deposition would still happen, it’s just a matter of when and where. NBC News has reached out to Donald Trump’s attorney for comment.

The civil fraud trial that begins next week in Manhattan could last until Dec. 22, the judge has said. In addition to the 28 main witnesses, the AG's office listed another 25 people as potential rebuttal witnesses.

Trump's witness list, meanwhile, included 127 names of fact and expert witnesses, in addition to "Any witness included on Plaintiff’s Witness List."

Engoron said in a ruling this month that he'll hear the case five days a week. James’ office will have 90 minutes for an opening statement Monday, while lawyers for the multiple Trump defendants will have two hours.

Trump and his two adult sons have denied any wrongdoing. The former president has accused James, a Democrat, of taking part in a partisan "witch hunt" against him.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com