Trump wonders why the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage wasn't celebrated 'a long time ago'

President Trump often criticizes his predecessors for failing to accomplish tasks, but his latest complaint feels like it would have been a particularly difficult one to pull off.

Trump on Monday signed the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act directing the Treasury Department to create currency honoring women who led the fight to pass the 19th Amendment, which provided women with the right to vote after it was ratified in 1920. After showing off his signature, he questioned why it took so long to get the centennial celebration bill passed. "I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done," Trump said.

It's true that the bill, which was passed with unanimous consent by the Senate, came to fruition while Trump was in office, but it's also true that centennials usually (that is, always) occur precisely 100 years after an event.









This is the president of the United States....wondering why the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage....wasn’t commemorated...a long time ago...? https://t.co/uIdnAyziJQ — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) November 26, 2019

