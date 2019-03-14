Trump World’s New York Legal Problems Finally Hit Home This Week

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s legal woes are hitting closer to home.

This week New York affirmed what’s been speculation until now: Law enforcement in the state, where Trump has long based his business, is starting civil and criminal investigations that are beyond the president’s federal control. Those may lead to charges against people in his orbit, including his children, with crimes that he can’t pardon. They may also bog down his business operations.

"These are things he can’t exert control over," said Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor in the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan. "It’s got to be frightening to him."

For almost two years the spotlight’s been on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Washington-centered investigation of an alleged conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to tilt the results of the 2016 election in the president’s favor.

New York’s new attorney general kicked off a busy week Monday by issuing subpoenas to Trump’s lenders, including Deutsche Bank AG as part of a wide-ranging probe into the president’s business dealings. And on Wednesday, the Manhattan district attorney charged Paul Manafort with a litany of state crimes, minutes after Trump’s former campaign chairman learned his sentence was raised to 7 1/2 years in related federal cases.

Manafort’s lawyer Kevin Downing didn’t address the state charges during a brief statement to reporters following the sentencing. Downing’s statement that the sentence was “callous” and “totally unnecessary” renewed speculation about a possible pardon for Manafort, which Trump has the authority to do under the Constitution.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he hadn’t given a Manafort pardon any thought. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Monday that the president would decide whether to pardon Manafort "when he’s ready."

Trump also has the power to steer federal probes, but the developments in New York expose the limits of that power. Presidents can’t issue pardons for state crimes or fire state officials who happen to be investigating them.

"A state is a separate sovereign," said former Florida federal prosecutor David Weinstein, now a white-collar criminal defense lawyer. “That is the beauty of our system of federalism here, and that’s what the founding fathers set up.”

The biggest New York threat so far to Trump and his children is the civil probe of the Manhattan-based Trump Organization, where they all held senior roles. New York Attorney General Letitia James, an outspoken critic of Trump who called him an "illegitimate president" during her campaign last year, subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank over loans for Trump real-estate projects and a failed bid to buy the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller didn’t respond to a request for comment on the subpoenas.

The subpoenas were prompted by congressional testimony last month by Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, who claimed that the Trump Organization had sometimes inflated the value of its assets on financial statements to get loans, or better rates on insurance.

"I do not see anything that the a president can do to stop that process," Stephen Braga, a white collar criminal defense lawyer in Washington, said of the new probe by James’s office.

James also has a lawsuit pending against Trump’s personal charitable foundation, which she claims broke state law repeatedly by spending donated funds on legal expenses for his business and political contributions. Trump, who grew up in Queens, New York, has called James biased and claims both her earlier lawsuit and her new investigation are politically motivated.

As for other people in Trump’s orbit, the new charges against Manafort by the Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., show what may await others caught up in Mueller’s probe.

The Mueller investigation has focused on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election and connections to Trump’s campaign. But related lines of inquiry have pulled in Trump’s company, and violations of state law could potentially be exposed, as Cohen’s testimony revealed.

"This is the justice system working together to address the very unique problem we have, which is a president who seems to act in some ways like he’s possibly above the law," said Rocah. "They’re sending a signal to Trump."