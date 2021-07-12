Trump wrong about officer who shot Capitol rioter, law enforcement official says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Winter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Donald Trump suggested Sunday that the U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol was the "head of security" for a "high-ranking” Democratic member of Congress.

This is false, according to a senior law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

The official told NBC News that the officer who shot the 35-year-old Babbitt was not a member of a security detail provided to a specific member of Congress, adding that the officer has not yet returned to duty.

Trump made the statements on Fox News' “Sunday Morning Futures” program, hosted by Maria Bartiromo.

“Who shot Ashli Babbitt? People want to know and why,” Trump said.

Bartiromo asked Trump who he thought shot her.

“I will tell you they know who shot Ashli Babbitt, they’re protecting that person," he replied. "I’ve heard also that it was the head of security for a certain high official — a Democrat — and we’ll see because it’s going to come out. It’s going to come out."

Bartiromo later added, “I want you to know that my team reached out to Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office to check on what he may know about who shot Ashli Babbitt. We have not heard back from Chuck Schumer’s office.”

Trump interrupted, saying, “I wonder why.”

Schumer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Image: Ashli Babbitt (Maryland MVA / Calvert County Sheriff&#39;s Office via AP)
Image: Ashli Babbitt (Maryland MVA / Calvert County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Bartiromo made her own misrepresentations of the circumstances surrounding the attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, saying Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, had gone to a "peaceful protest" and was shot "as she tried to climb out of a broken window.”

A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video of the shooting showed Babbitt in front of a crowd of rioters trying to get through a door leading toward where members of Congress were being evacuated on the House side of the building. The Justice Department found Babbitt had “attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass was broken out.”

The DOJ released a statement in April about the shooting, clearing the officer of any criminal wrongdoing.

The statement said in part, “the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.”

Babbitt was a loyal Fox News watcher, according to thousands of tweets to Fox News hosts, NBC News has reported. In 2020, she began to tweet with QAnon accounts and use QAnon hashtags. QAnon conspiracy theorists subscribe to a false belief that high-profile Democrats and Hollywood celebrities are ritually sacrificing children and that Trump is fighting to stop it.

Her death has been touted as an unjust killing by some on the far right who have sought to downplay the violence at the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, and they've demanded the identity of the shooter be publicly released. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz, has called Babbitt's death “an execution,” and accused the officer who shot her of "lying in wait" to do so.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aging population to hit U.S. economy like a 'ton of bricks' - U.S. commerce secretary

    President Joe Biden does not yet have enough support from fellow Democrats to secure $400 billion in spending for at-home care for the elderly and disabled that the economy desperately needs, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters on Monday. Raimondo, who is paying for round-the-clock care for her own 90-year-old mother, said America's aging demographics were going to hit the country "like a ton of bricks" without increased federal aid, and warned the current situation was "untenable." Failure to act, she said in an interview, would harm the U.S. economy by making it difficult for women - who fell out of the workforce by the millions during the COVID-19 pandemic - often to look after out-of-school children or parents - to return to work or remain in the workforce.

  • Pesticide caused kids' brain damage, California lawsuits say

    Lawsuits filed Monday in California seek potential class-action damages from Dow Chemical and its successor company over a widely used bug killer linked to brain damage in children. Chlorpyrifos is approved for use on more than 80 crops, including oranges, berries, grapes, soybeans, almonds and walnuts, though California banned sales of the pesticide last year and spraying of it this year. Stuart Calwell, lead attorney in the lawsuits, argued that its effects linger in Central Valley agricultural communities contaminated by chlorpyrifos during decades of use, with measurable levels still found in his clients' homes.

  • Texas Republicans advance voting bills after all-night hearing

    Restrictive measures Republicans are rapidly pushing through a special legislative session cleared key state House and Senate committees Sunday.

  • Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

    ‘She was yelling things like ‘I know what you people do. You people eat your children. It’s your fault’,’ mother says

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • Trump called Ashli Babbitt an 'innocent, wonderful, incredible woman' and suggested without evidence that a Democratic official was connected to her death

    Babbitt was killed by a police officer during the riot at the Capitol. She was with a mob that was just yards away from the House chamber.

  • Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations rise, particularly in unvaccinated red states

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Biden says U.S. "stands firmly" with Cuban people amid protests

    "The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights," Mr. Biden said in a statement.

  • Fort Worth man shot, killed his mother after an argument in their home, warrant says

    A Fort Worth man told detectives he fired at his mother about four times, according to a warrant.

  • Capitol riots: What we have learned six months on

    Arrests and probes continue as some conservatives seek to cast 6 January in a different light.

  • Maria Bartiromo, Trump Bashed for Spreading ‘Reckless, Dishonest’ Info About Ashli Babbit’s Death

    Fox News Channel’s Maria Bartiromo and Donald Trump pushed baseless theories on her Sunday show about the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, the insurrectionist who was killed breaking into the U.S. Capitol – and online observers immediately took her to task with one person saying, “Maria has gone full cuckoo.” On this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo,” she and Trump’s conversation about Babbit and what lead up to her being shot by Capitol police on Jan. 6 provoked a wave of back

  • Rafael dos Anjos claps back at Conor McGregor after UFC 264 loss: ‘Humble up’

    Rafael dos Anjos had no problem ripping into an injured Conor McGregor following his loss at UFC 264.

  • This Iraqi saves the puppies and kittens of her city

    This Iraqi is saving animals in her cityLocation: Amarah, IraqSchool teacher Zainab al-Obeidy has turned her home into a shelterwhere she fosters and treats animals off the streetsbefore putting them up for adoption(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) TEACHER AND ANIMAL CARETAKER, ZAINAB AL-OBEIDY, SAYING:"The ones that suffer most on the streets are the small puppies, who are without their mommies. The first thing I do is give them a medical examination with the veterinarian, to see if they need surgery or anything like that. Then I bathe them and take care of them, until I find someone to adopt them."The 26-year-old has helped more than 50 animalsShe currently hosts five dogs and eight cats(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) TEACHER AND ANIMAL CARETAKER, ZAINAB AL-OBEIDY, SAYING:"People made fun of me at first, saying: 'People are dying and you are taking care of animals.' But I didn't care. On the contrary, I worked harder. And God willing, soon I will establish a rescue team for dogs and cats."

  • Netanyahu vacates prime minister's residence in Jerusalem

    Benjamin Netanyahu and his family vacated the Israeli prime minister's official residence early Sunday, nearly a month after the longtime leader was ousted from office with the formation of an alternate government. A family spokesman confirmed the Netanyahus left the residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem shortly after midnight, in line with a deadline agreed upon last month with newly inaugurated Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The Balfour residence had become a symbol of the Netanyahus' scandals, and was the scene of weekly protests against Netanyahu for much of the past year.

  • Biden to call efforts to restrict voting 'authoritarian' in speech -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will call efforts to strip the right to vote from some Americans "authoritarian" in a speech on Tuesday, the White House said on Monday. Biden "will lay out the moral case for why denying the right to vote is a form of suppression and a form of silencing," and discuss steps the administration plans to take to shore up voting rights, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. Biden's speech in Philadelphia will address the ongoing "onslaught of voter suppression laws based on a dangerous and discredited conspiracy theory that culminated in an assault on our capitol," she said.

  • DOJ reviewed reports of potential misconduct, complicity by officers responding to Capitol riot

    The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., said it is providing those reports at the request of multiple lawyers for the accused rioters.

  • Greece orders COVID-19 vaccinations as infections rise

    ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece has made vaccinations against COVID-19 mandatory for certain workers and announced restrictions to contain the spread of the virus as infections have kept rising during the vital summer tourism season. "The country will not shut down again because of some," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address announcing the measures. Nursing home staff will need to get vaccinated immediately, while healthcare workers will have to be vaccinated starting Sept. 1, Mitsotakis said.

  • Haiti police say key assassination suspect with ties to Florida wanted to become president

    Police in Haiti said Sunday they've arrested a key suspect in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse who allegedly recruited "Colombian mercenaries" to conduct the operation.Driving the news: Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, who's worked as a doctor in Florida, is the "third Haitian-born suspect with U.S. ties to be arrested" over the July 7 killing, the New York Times notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Th

  • Shirtless NHL star shouts 'let's party hard,' pours drink on reporter at Stanley Cup boat parade in Tampa

    Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov dumped his drink on a reporter's head as he was interviewed at a celebratory boat parade in Florida.

  • UFC 264: Some in MMA world aren't sure Conor McGregor will return after gruesome leg injury

    That's one way to end a trilogy.