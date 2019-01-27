TrumpCaved: President slammed as 'wimp' by wall supporters after shutdown capitulation

Donald Trump lost a high stakes game with Nancy Pelosi over the border wall, according to some of his own supporters - AFP

Donald Trump was licking his wounds in the White House this weekend after some of his most enthusiastic supporters turned on him, calling him a "wimp" for backing down over the US government shutdown.

In one of the biggest gambles of his presidency Mr Trump shut down large swathes of his own state apparatus for over a month in a high stakes game of poker with Democrats.

The president was seeking agreement for $5.7 billion in funding for his border wall, but he ended up with nothing after succumbing to pressure to reopen the government.

His opponent, Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat speaker of the House of Representatives, walked away with the plaudits. Her belief that voters would blame Mr Trump for the shutdown chaos was borne out in polls, some of which put Mr Trump's approval rating eight points down since government departments closed their doors.

While #TrumpCaved trended on Twitter, the New York Daily News called Mr Trump "Cave Man" on its front page.

Watching cable news in the East Wing, Mr Trump's mood will have soured as some of his most fervent fans took him to task.

Lou Dobbs, a high profile Fox Business Network host, declared: "She [Mrs Pelosi] has just whipped the president of the United States. I'm an animated, energetic supporter of this president. But you've got to call it as it is."

Ann Coulter, the conservative author of the 2016 bestseller In Trump We Trust, was even more scathing.

She said: "Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States."

Ms Coulter added: “There’s no question but that Nancy Pelosi got the better of Donald Trump."

Mark Meckler, a California-based conservative leader who helped found the tea party movement, called the president's decision to sign off on a deal without wall funding "pathetic and disgusting."

Mr Trump badly damaged his credibility with grassroots conservatives across the country, Mr Meckler said. During the shutdown, he said he and other conservative leaders had been aggressively defending the president's hardline approach. At the request of the White House, he said they made repeated media appearances, but they got no warning he was about to "surrender."

"No way would I go on the radio anytime again in the future and say 'The president' and 'I believe,'" Mr Meckler said. "Certainly, he did not fulfill his promise to the base and I'm appalled. More importantly than me is what I'm hearing from the grassroots. They're appalled."

"He brought his troops on the battlefield with an absolute promise. And then he walked away," he said.

Breitbart, the conservative news website, showed a video of Mrs Pelosi dancing.

In general, Americans had become exasperated by the 35-day shutdown which had left 800,000 government workers unpaid, including Nasa scientists, employees at major museums, and even Secret Service agents guarding the White House.

Air traffic controllers stopped showing up for work, passengers were asking flight attendants if it was safe to fly, and the flight attendants said they weren't sure. With 150,000 people flying into Atlanta for the Super Bowl on Feb 3 there were fears of a major accident.

In Washington, the day before the shutdown ended, The Telegraph saw FBI employees arriving for free meals at a soup kitchen, not far from the White House. FBI agents said they were no longer able to pay confidential sources in terrorism and drug investigations.

Volunteers distribute food at World Central Kitchen, a food bank for government workers established by celebrity chef Jose Andres in Washington