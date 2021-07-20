Trump's 2017 inaugural chairman charged with 7 felony counts of illegal lobbying, obstruction of justice, and false statements

Tom Barrack. Reuters

Trump's 2017 inaugural chairman, Tom Barrack, was arrested on seven felony counts Tuesday.

He and two other defendants were accused of breaking foreign lobbying laws.

Barrack was also charged with obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI.



The chairman of former President Donald Trump's inaugural fund, Tom Barrack, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven felony counts including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice, and false statements.

Two other defendants - Matthew Grimes and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi - were also charged along with Barrack. According to the indictment, all three defendants are accused of one count of acting as unregistered foreign agents and one count of conspiring to act as unregistered foreign agents between April 2016 and April 2018.

Barrack was additionally charged with one count of obstruction of justice and four counts of making material false statements to the FBI.

A spokesperson for Barrack told Insider that he will plead not guilty to the charges against him.

"Mr. Barrack has made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the outset," the spokesperson said. "He is not guilty and will be pleading not guilty."

Mark Lesko, the acting assistant attorney general in the DOJ's national security division, said in a news release that Barrack, Grimes, and Alshahhi had "repeatedly capitalized on Barrack's friendships and access to a candidate who was eventually elected President, high-ranking campaign and government officials, and the American media to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances."

He added: "The conduct alleged in the indictment is nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former President. Through this indictment, we are putting everyone - regardless of their wealth or perceived political power - on notice that the Department of Justice will enforce the prohibition of this sort of undisclosed foreign influence."

NBC's Andrew Blankstein and Pete Williams first reported on Barrack's arrest.

Barrack served as an informal advisor to the Trump campaign from April to November 2016, and he was chairman of Trump's inaugural committee from November 2016 to January 2017. The DOJ said that Barrack also "informally advised senior US government officials on issues related to US foreign policy in the Middle East" beginning in January 2017, and that he wanted to a senior position in the US government, including being special envoy to the Middle East.

Barrack is the founder and executive chairman of the investment management firm Colony Capital, which is headquartered in Los Angeles. He stepped down as executive chairman last year and resigned from the firm in April. Grimes also worked for Colony Capital and reported to Barrack, while Alshahhi worked as an agent of the UAE and "was in frequent contact with Barrack and Grimes, including numerous in-person meetings" in the US and UAE, the DOJ said.

The three defendants used Barrack's access to the Trump campaign and the US government "to advance the interests of an provide intelligence to the UAE" without notifying the DOJ of their status as agents of a foreign government, the news release said. It went on to say that in addition to being in regular contact with senior UAE officials, Barrack referred to Alshahhi as the UAE's "'secret weapon' to advance its foreign policy agenda in the United States."

According to the indictment, Barrack also "knowingly, intentionally, and corruptly" obstructed justice in June 2019 in connection to the federal grand jury investigation into his actions by making "materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements" to the FBI during an interview.

He is accused of lying to federal agents by saying that Alshahhi did not ask him to work on behalf of the UAE and never relayed policy requests from the UAE to Barrack, when in fact he had, the indictment said.

In one instance, on May 24, 2017, Barrack texted Alshahhi saying he would "remain on the sidelines to help [the United Arab Emirates] navigage [sic]" the Trump administration, the indictment said. Alshahhi replied, "Our ppl wants u to help. They were hoping you can officially run the agendas."

Barrack responded, "I will!" according to the indictment.

