Trump's 2020 Republican challengers set a tone: It's not about electing someone else, it's about not electing Trump

Two of President Donald Trump's Republican primary challengers made it clear Tuesday night: The 2020 presidential race isn't about electing someone else. It's about not electing Trump.

Both former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois and former Gov. Bill Weld of Massachusetts came out in strong support of Trump's impeachment during Business Insider's 2020 GOP debate.

They also slammed Trump on key issues including his trade war with China and climate change.

"We have begun to see in the last two months, him coming unglued, and it's time for him to be removed — that's what's going to save us all," Weld said. "It's not going to be Donald Trump. It's going to be the absence of Donald Trump."

Walsh struck a more urgent tone: "We have to do better than a president who tweets ugly insults every morning at the American people. We have to do better than a president who lies to us every time he opens his mouth. We've got to do better than a president who has zero respect for the rule of law."

"This is about Trump," Walsh said. "This is about that guy in the White House. I'm not debating Bill Weld. I've got all the respect in the world for Bill Weld."

He added: "It's not about issues — it's about Trump."

The president "deserves to be impeached and everybody should keep their boots on top of" Republicans in Congress "so that they follow their constitutional duty," Walsh said.

Weld struck a similar chord.

"We simply can't sit still for this guy, who's a disgrace to this office," he said, adding that Trump engaged in "some combination of treason, bribery, and high crimes and misdemeanors."

It's not the first time Weld has accused the president of treason. Earlier this week, he said Trump's push for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election constituted treason and specifically noted that the crime carried the death penalty.

He backed off from repeating that during Tuesday night's debate but pointed out that his time in office during the Watergate presidential scandal in the 1970s contributed to his support for Trump's impeachment.

The president declined an invitation to participate in the debate, as did another of his GOP challengers, former Gov. Mark Sanford of South Carolina, who cited a scheduling conflict.

Walsh: Republican 'party bosses' are a 'cult'

Tuesday's debate came just hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump following revelations that he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to investigate Biden and Biden's son Hunter over their dealings in Ukraine.

The call is believed to be at the center of an unprecedented whistleblower complaint that a member of US intelligence filed against Trump in August.

Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general, determined after a preliminary review that the complaint was "credible" and "urgent," which should have triggered a federal statute requiring the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to turn the complaint over to congressional intelligence committees.

But the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, overruled Atkinson after consulting with the Justice Department and determined that the complaint did not meet the definition of "urgent concern" under the law because it related to a person outside the purview of the director of national intelligence. The decision was backed by the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone.

But the tide shifted after Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry against Trump on Tuesday. Politico reported afterward that the White House was preparing to release the complaint to Congress by the end of the week. Trump also announced earlier Tuesday that he would release a transcript of his phone call with Zelensky.

Weld said Trump's conduct constituted removal from office. "You have the sitting president of the United States essentially selling the results of the presidential election in which he's the candidate," he said.

Walsh, meanwhile, said he was more taken aback by congressional Republicans who "claim that they believe in the rule of law" and "limited government." He went on to call the "party bosses" a "cult."

"They've abandoned everything they believe in to worship this guy every single day," he said.

No Republican member of Congress publicly supports impeaching Trump. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan used to identify as a Republican but switched his affiliation to independent after facing swift backlash from GOP lawmakers for supporting an impeachment inquiry.

