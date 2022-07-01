Trump's 2024 chances under renewed scrutiny
AP weighs up Iowa voters and Trump's chances for 2024 (July 1)
(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces are making an all-out attempt to capture Lysychansk, Kyiv’s last major foothold in the eastern province of Luhansk. The death toll in Friday’s Russian missile strikes near the Black Sea port city of Odesa is now estimated at 21 people, with dozens more injured.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseThe Whe
Montana man William Allen Hulburt Jr, 57 from Belgrade, Mont., was sentenced June 30 after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud on Feb. 23, 2022.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday warned against migrants attempting to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border after dozens died inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas last week. “These migrants received false information from smugglers,” Mayorkas said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “They put their lives, their life savings, in the hands of…
The prolific character actor is remembered for his turns in The Shining and Blade Runner.
With this one decision the Supreme Court has done something that Democrats could not seem to do themselves. Bring together a unified Democratic Party.
The Akron Police Department is expected to provide details of the shooting, including body camera footage, at a news conference Sunday.
Last Fourth of July, President Joe Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. Although the pandemic wasn’t over yet, Biden said, “we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” “We were hoping to be free of the virus, and the virus had a lot more in store for us,” said Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Alejandro Mayorkas says ‘migrants received false information from smugglers’ after 53 died in a trailer in Texas last week
The market will be closed Monday for Independence Day. Then, jobs Friday, FOMC minutes, services PMIs, weekly jobless claims, and other data.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled against Walmart and Sam's Club in a dispute over how the big box stores should be valued for property tax purposes.
Manufacturing activity was the lowest it had been since June 2020, while shortages for materials like aluminum abated, the ISM Manufacturing Index showed.
Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to lift an injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender youth — and it’s doing so by invoking the recent Supreme Court opinion that overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Earlier this year, the state’s Republican governor, Kay Ivey, signed into law a controversial bill that punishes ...
The Biden administration has released its proposed five-year offshore drilling plan … sort of. We’ll dive into the details. Plus: The Supreme Court gives Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer renewed urgency on climate and former EPA head Andrew Wheeler has a new position. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused…
The pandemic somehow led to a major construction boom in Las Vegas. Resorts World Las Vegas opened during the pandemic bringing a major new resort casino the somewhat neglected north end of the Strip. The most notable project might be Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a project that has been on a nearly 20-year odyssey, which appears on track for a late-2023 opening.
This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” as America prepares to celebrate its 246th birthday, we examine the recent string of controversial Supreme Court rulings that will have far-reaching implications on the environment, immigration and abortion rights. Plus, an interview with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on how the administration plans to handle the coming influx of migrants at the border.
Britain's defence industry is still being held back by “bonkers” ESG rules despite hopes that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would prompt a rethink among investors.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Cities in eastern China tightened COVID-19 curbs on Sunday as coronavirus clusters emerge, posing a new threat to China's economic recovery under the government's strict zero-COVID policy. China continues to try to stamp out new infections as part of the strict approach taken in the country where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019. Anhui accounted for most of China's new infections, reporting 61 symptomatic and 231 asymptomatic cases for Saturday.
The lieutenant governor deferred most of her last paycheck.
The platform denies selling proprietary customer data and announces it is expanding into several European countries.
Deebo Samuel autograph story has happy ending. #49ers