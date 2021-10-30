Trump's $300 Million SPAC Deal May Have Skirted Securities Laws

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Goldstein, Lauren Hirsch and David Enrich
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 28, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 28, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Just days after Donald Trump left the White House, two former contestants on his reality show, “The Apprentice,” approached him with a pitch. Wes Moss and Andy Litinsky wanted to create a conservative media giant.

Trump was taken with the idea. But he had to figure out how to pay for it.

This month, the former president found a way. He agreed to merge his social media venture with what’s known as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The result is that Trump — largely shut out of the mainstream financial industry because of his history of bankruptcies and loan defaults — secured nearly $300 million in funding for his new business.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

To get his deal done, Trump ventured into an unregulated and sometimes shadowy corner of Wall Street, working with an unlikely cast of characters: the former “Apprentice” contestants, a small Chinese investment firm and a little-known Miami banker named Patrick Orlando.

Orlando had been discussing a deal with Trump since at least March, according to people familiar with the talks and a confidential investor presentation reviewed by The New York Times. That was well before his SPAC, Digital World Acquisition, made its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange last month. In doing so, Orlando’s SPAC may have skirted securities laws and stock exchange rules, lawyers said.

SPACs sell their shares to investors through an initial public offering, or IPO, and then find a private company with which to merge. Because SPACs are empty vessels, stock exchanges allow them to list their shares without disclosing much financial information. But that creates opportunities for SPACs to serve as backdoor vehicles for companies to go public without receiving the kind of investor scrutiny they would in a traditional listing. To prevent that, SPACs aren’t supposed to have a merger planned at the time of their IPO.

Lawyers and industry officials said that talks between Orlando and Trump or their associates consequently could draw scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Another issue is that Digital World’s securities filings repeatedly stated that the company and its executives had not engaged in any “substantive discussions, directly or indirectly,” with a target company — even though Orlando had been in discussions with Trump.

Given the politically fraught nature of a deal with Trump, securities lawyers said Digital World’s lack of disclosure about those conversations could be considered an omission of “material information.”

“Financial markets are premised on trust,” said Mike Stegemoller, a finance professor at Baylor University who studies SPACs. “If these disclosures are not true, no one wants to participate in markets that aren’t fair.”

Lawyers for Trump Media and Technology Group didn’t respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Trump referred questions to the company, whose representatives, including Litinsky and Moss, did not return requests for comment.

In January, Litinsky, better known as Andy Dean, and Moss — both of whom appeared in the second season of “The Apprentice,” in 2004, and are now radio hosts — made their pitch to Trump to “create a conservative media powerhouse that will rival the liberal media and fight back against ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley,” according to a description of their plan in a slide presentation reviewed by the Times.

SPACs were hot on Wall Street, having raised tens of billions of dollars from investors over the previous year. Trump and the former “Apprentice” contestants agreed to set up Trump Media and Technology Group and then find a SPAC to merge with, thus transforming their new business into a publicly traded company and getting access to its money.

Orlando was part of a recent crop of SPAC entrepreneurs.

A former derivatives trader at Deutsche Bank and executive at a sugar merchant, Orlando was better known for his role as a spokesperson for his family in a grisly murder. In December 2010, his half sister, Sylvie Cachay, was found strangled and drowned in a bathtub in the Soho House club in the New York City borough of Manhattan. Tabloids swarmed as her boyfriend, the son of an Oscar-winning songwriter, was accused and later convicted of the murder. Orlando, 38 at the time, spoke with prosecutors and the media on his family’s behalf.

It isn’t clear how Orlando initially connected with Trump, but the two Florida men enjoyed a strong personal rapport, according to a person who spent time with them. By the time they started working together in the winter of 2021, Orlando already had three SPACs trading on U.S. stock exchanges.

One of them, Benessere Capital Acquisition, had gone public Jan. 7 — the day after Trump supporters rioted at the Capitol — and raised about $100 million. Orlando created Benessere with the help of a Shanghai-based firm called ARC Capital that specialized in helping Chinese companies list on U.S. stock exchanges. ARC kicked in funding for Benessere.

On Feb. 8, Trump Media was incorporated in Delaware.

By March, Orlando and Trump were discussing a merger of Trump Media and Benessere, according to people with knowledge of the talks who were not authorized to discuss it publicly. The investor presentation about the planned deal envisioned the combined company, which would offer a social media app, films, events and eventually a variety of technology services, being worth $15 billion and rivaling tech giants such as Netflix and the cloud divisions of Amazon and Google.

At some point, Benessere’s attractiveness as a financing vehicle for Trump’s venture faded, in part because its roughly $100 million war chest was considered inadequate, according to a person briefed on the matter. (Benessere is still looking for a company to buy.)

But Orlando had another, bigger SPAC that was preparing for liftoff. In May, Digital World announced plans for an IPO. Like Benessere, Digital World was created with the help of ARC.

By summer, people affiliated with Trump Media were signaling in conversations with Wall Street financiers that they were nearing a deal to merge with a SPAC, according to people with knowledge of those conversations.

In early July, Phillip Juhan, a former financial analyst who had also been an executive at a bankrupt fitness company, was introducing himself to people as Trump Media’s chief financial officer. He said the company was in an “exclusive agreement” with a SPAC, according to one of the people.

It isn’t clear if Juhan was referring to Digital World. (He declined to comment.) If Digital World and Trump Media had a deal in the works at that point, it would have contradicted the SPAC’s public statements and very likely violated regulations.

Soon after Juhan mentioned Trump Media’s agreement with a SPAC, Digital World said it hoped to raise nearly $350 million from investors. In August, the SPAC disclosed it had lined up 11 prominent hedge funds and other big investment firms such as D.E. Shaw, JPMorgan Chase’s Highbridge Capital and Saba Capital to serve as “anchor,” or main, investors in the initial offering.

“We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target,” Digital World said in prospectuses filed with the SEC in May, July, August and September. Digital World said it would probably focus on companies in the technology or financial services fields.

Securities lawyers said any conversations between Orlando’s and Trump’s teams anytime before the IPO in September might constitute an indirect discussion of a potential deal and so would have needed to be disclosed.

“The prospectus broadly denies that any talks have taken place,” said Usha Rodrigues, a professor at the University of Georgia Law School and one of the leading academic experts on SPACs. “If they were, in fact, engaged in discussions at the time of the prospectus, that raises questions regarding a potential securities violation.”

Some bankers said they disagreed with that interpretation. They argued that Orlando having discussed a deal between Benessere and Trump Media wasn’t the same as him discussing a deal on behalf of Digital World. As a result, they said, Digital World wasn’t obligated to disclose Orlando’s prior talks.

The SEC has begun paying closer attention to the timing of deal negotiations, as have investors in SPACs.

This past summer, investors filed a lawsuit in federal court against a SPAC and the company it acquired. The plaintiffs argued that it was “substantially likely that the transaction was prearranged or at least preconceived,” given how swiftly the SPAC, Netfin Acquisition, had entered into exclusive talks with the target company, Triterras Fintech. They also pointed to the long-standing relationship between executives at the two companies. The suit is pending.

Trump initially expected to announce his new social media company in August, according to a person briefed on the timing. But the plans were delayed after Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., voiced reservations about the Digital World deal, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

On Aug. 3, Orlando wrote to the SEC asking for clearance to accelerate Digital World’s IPO for that month, only to withdraw the request two days later. When the SPAC eventually went public Sept. 8, raising $293 million, Digital World said it had still not identified a merger target.

Less than three weeks later, on Sept. 27, Orlando went to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Florida, to sign a “letter of intent” — an initial formal step toward a merger of Digital World and Trump Media, according to a person with knowledge of the event. For a new SPAC, it was an extraordinarily swift turnaround; most SPACs take at least a year to find and merge with a target.

On Oct. 20, Orlando returned to Mar-a-Lago, where he and Trump signed the final paperwork under chandeliers in a cavernous golden ballroom, according to an attendee. Donald Trump Jr. and the former “Apprentice” contestants, Moss and Litinsky, were among those in attendance.

After its IPO, Digital World’s shares rocketed higher. This week, they plummeted. At least two of the anchor investors, D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital, sold much of their stock after the Trump deal came to light. Another prominent investor, Iceberg Research, announced that it was betting against the stock.

Even so, Digital World’s shares remain about seven times higher than before the Trump deal. On paper, at least, the company is worth more than $2 billion.

On Tuesday, as he was boarding a plane, Orlando wouldn’t say much about how the deal came together. “It’s been wild,” he said.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former lawmakers seek to block Trump's efforts to shield Jan. 6 records

    More than 60 former lawmakers have signed on to a legal brief asking a federal judge to dismiss former President Trump's attempts to shield Jan. 6 investigators from probing his White House records, Politico reports.Driving the news: The brief, signed by 66 lawmakers, including 24 Republicans and 42 Democrats, argues that Trump "played an outsized — and likely central — role in orchestrating the events that gave rise to the January 6th attack."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • Climate change, Covid and energy prices top G-20 agenda as world leaders convene

    One of the largest tensions between the Biden administration and a number of leaders attending the summit will be over how to counter China’s rising influence.

  • Donald Trump's SPAC merger may have violated securities laws, a report says

    Former President Donald Trump and the leadership of the SPAC that is set to take his company public may have spoken in March, a report says.

  • Biden's climate leadership is on the line at UN climate summit

    President Biden is about to have his first big opportunity to rally global climate action as he visits Rome for the G20 meeting and Glasgow for the crucial COP26 climate summit.The big picture: Biden will arrive in Glasgow on Monday with a significant new goal: $555 billion in climate-related spending. But tensions with China, lingering mistrust of the U.S. on climate and the inherent difficulties of corralling 197 countries are all working against him.Get market news worthy of your time with Ax

  • Dedicated K-pop Arena Starts Construction in Seoul

    Construction is under way in Seoul on CJ LiveCity Arena, a venue which aims to be the first major arena dedicated to K-pop. Backed by CJ Live City, a subsidiary of Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM, the venue is designed for mega-scale concerts with 20,000 indoor seats, and capacity for a further 40,000 outdoors. It […]

  • McAuliffe gets last-minute help from Clyburn

    Rep. Jim Clyburn rescued Joe Biden's presidential campaign last year, turning out Black voters at a pivotal moment. Now, Democrats are hoping the sage from South Carolina can help pull Terry McAuliffe over the finish line in Virginia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Calling in Clyburn as a closer ahead of Tuesday's gubernatorial election reflects his enduring status in the party — and Democrats real worries about turnout despite Biden's 1

  • Facebook's problem isn't its brand - it's Mark Zuckerberg

    Facebook is trying to draw a line between its social media and its "metaverse" business - but with Mark Zuckerberg in charge that could be difficult.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Reach Towards All-Time Highs

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Thursday to show signs of bullish pressure building up. We are approaching all-time highs yet again.

  • 'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2

    Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in this true story crime saga, out Nov. 24.

  • Supreme Court declines to block Maine vaccine mandate

    The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated. Only New York and Rhode Island also have vaccine mandates for health care workers that lack religious exemptions.

  • ISIS terror warning issued for Virginia malls

    Law enforcement is increasing security in Northern Virginia as it warns of a potential terror threat against malls and shopping centers in the area. Catherine Herridge has the latest.

  • Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%

    Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city which has endured nearly nine months of lockdowns since the start of the pandemic, saw people flocking to shops and gigs for the first time in months on Saturday as public health curbs eased. The city of five million, which re-emerged from its sixth lockdown last week, was reopening further as full vaccination rates across Victoria state, of which Melbourne is capital, was set to reach 80% for those 16 and older. A crowd of 5,500 were expected to attend the Victoria Derby racehorse on Saturday, the first large event in post-lockdown Melbourne, which was to be followed by a concert for 4,000 fully vaccinated at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in the evening.

  • Satellite Firm Terran Orbital Aims To Go Public Via $1.58B SPAC Merger With Tailwind Two Acquisition

    Satellite maker Terran Orbital Corp aims to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (NYSE: TWNT). The transaction is worth $1.58 billion. The combined company will operate as Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), with plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LLAP. Terran designs and builds satellites for customers, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Defense Department, and EchoStar Corp (NASDAQ:

  • G20 leaders meet after two years, with climate, COVID and economy in focus

    ROME (Reuters) -The heads of the world's 20 biggest economies kicked off two days of talks on Saturday where they were set to acknowledge the existential threat of climate change, but stop short of radical new commitments to tame global warming. A draft communique seen by Reuters shows major countries are only likely to slightly toughen previous pledges on climate action, while failing to set tough new targets that activists say are vital to prevent environmental catastrophe. "From the pandemic, to climate change, to fair and equitable taxation, going it alone is simply not an option," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told the start of the meeting being held in a glass and steel conference centre, known as "The Cloud".

  • TikTok star allegedly bugs daughter's iPad to catch wife with other man, kills them both

    A TikTok star with nearly 1 million followers has been accused of killing his wife and another man after hearing them together through his daughter's iPad.

  • Anti-Trump group takes credit for Virginia tiki torch stunt

    Charlottesville TV station WVIR covered the campaign stop and reported candidate Glenn Youngkin was inside a restaurant when the group dressed in matching hats, khakis and white button-down shirts appeared beside his campaign bus. The former private equity executive and political newcomer is in a close race against former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe as Tuesday's Election Day nears.

  • Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime

    Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing a misdemeanor charge stemming from allegations he groped a woman under her blouse while at work.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Got a Fat Inheritance? Here’s What to Do With It.

    Receiving an inheritance from a family member can create a large windfall of cash, and with it, new financial opportunities. What you do with the money will depend on the size of the inheritance, your financial situation and level of … Continue reading → The post Got a Fat Inheritance? Here’s What to Do With It. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trump's business pays price for poisonous politics

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s abrasive rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party and garner a support base so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud.But the same tactics that inspired fierce political loyalty have undermined Trump’s business. The images of wealth and success built around his real-estate and branding deals, have now, for many, been eclipsed by those of his supporters storming the Capitol, marking a violent end to his presidency.And those searing images, along with years of bitter rhetoric, are costing him money. Revenues from some of his high-end properties have declined, vacancies in office buildings have increased and his lenders are warning that the company’s revenues may not be sufficient to cover his debt payments, according to Trump’s financial disclosures as president, Trump Organization records filed with government agencies, and reports from companies that track real-estate company finances. Trump's Las Vegas hotel, for instance, fell from $22.9 million in revenues in 2017 to $9.2 million during 2020 and the first 20 days of 2021, according to Trump’s financial disclosures. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. has lost more than $73 million since 2016. Trump is now making a second attempt to sell his lease on the property. In Florida, his Doral resort saw revenues fall from $92 million in 2015 to $75 million in 2017, according to a Trump consultant. Trump’s presidential financial disclosure listed Doral revenues as $44 million last year. And the former president’s biggest lender, Deutsche Bank, has lost its appetite for more business with Trump. A senior bank official told Reuters it has no plans to extend Trump’s loans after they come due in 2023 and 2024.In an email, a Trump spokeswoman denied that the business has slumped. And her response to Deutsche Bank cutting ties? “So what?”