Trump's absence from GOP 2024 presidential debate benefited him, Colorado political analysts say
Eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race gathered on the debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday.
Eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race gathered on the debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Wednesday.
The first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle is underway in Milwaukee, with eight Republican candidates hoping to seize the spotlight from former President Donald Trump — at least for one night.
With clear frontrunner and former President Donald Trump expected to skip the event, it's a chance for his rivals to stand out from the crowded pack.
Fox News is not the first Republican 2024 presidential debate’s only sponsor. And while it is a household name, the other two — video-sharing service Rumble and the activist organization Young America's Foundation — are not. Here’s a guide to each of the sponsoring organizations.
Ramaswamy has emerged as an intriguing choice for conservatives, as Donald Trump faces multiple indictments and Ron DeSantis's campaign struggles to find its footing.
Donald Trump's grip on the GOP remains as strong as ever, even as establishment Republicans frantically search for a candidate to take him on.
When asked about the issue of abortion at Wednesday’s first Republican presidential debate, the candidates – seven men and one woman – touted their “pro-life” stances, but it was apparent that one thing was clear: none of them had a consistent message on the reproductive rights issue.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
The Republican candidates come out swinging against the Biden administration.
Everything you need to know about the GOP debate moderator.
The top four candidates vying to become the Republican party’s standard-bearer are promising to put the Fed chair out of a job if they are elected president.
Prime Video announced Wednesday that the upcoming adaptation of the popular video game Fallout is set to premiere on the streaming service at some point in 2024. Alongside the release date announcement, Prime Video also hints at the location of the series, which will be set around a new vault: Vault 33. Details on the series are slim; however, we know that the creators of HBO’s “Westworld,” Jonathan Nolan (aka Christopher Nolan’s brother) and Lisa Joy, will serve as showrunners.
Eight Republican presidential hopefuls have qualified for the first primary debate on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Donald Trump, who faces a total of 91 felony charges across four cases, will be notably missing from the debate stage. Here's where the eight GOP hopefuls stand on pardoning the former president.
The White Sox walked off the Mariners in extras without putting a ball in play.
The San Francisco Giants have navigated the 2023 season by turning rotation slots into openers, bulk guys and tag-team efforts. Is it actually working?
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
Nvidia's second-quarter earnings, which were reported Wednesday after markets closed, prove there is money to be made — and lots of it — selling the picks and shovels of the generative AI boom. Nvidia has become the main supplier of the generative AI industry. The company's A100 and H100 AI chips are used to build and run AI applications, notably OpenAI's ChatGPT.
How much will women's soccer change in the coming years?
A beauty creator claimed she thought she ordered another bottle of her favorite CosRX snail mucin. Instead, she got a dupe. The post Creator claims she felt ‘scammed’ after buying a beauty product from the TikTok Shop appeared first on In The Know.
Sweeney missed the 2020 season with myocarditis, a heart condition that surfaced after a COVID-19 infection.
Nvidia reported its second quarter earnings after the bell Wednesday that again blew away estimates, sending shares to a record high in after-hours trading.