Trump's actions with Ukraine were 'profoundly stupid' and beyond anything any president has ever done, historians and veteran diplomats say

Historians, foreign policy experts, and veteran diplomats all say that the Ukraine scandal threatening Donald Trump's presidency is unprecedented.

President Donald Trump in a July phone call urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who'd recently been elected, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, according to both a memo released by the White House and a whistleblower complaint that focuses heavily on the conversation.

One presidential historian told Insider that what Trump did with Ukraine was not only "profoundly damaging" but also "profoundly stupid."

"Unprecedented."

It's a word that's been tossed around repeatedly — and often quite lazily — by political pundits during Donald Trump's presidency, but historians and veteran diplomats say it applies to the Ukraine scandal perhaps more so than any other controversy the president has faced in his tenure thus far.

In a phone call on July 25, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, according to a whistleblower complaint and a phone call summary released by the White House. The elder Biden is a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and an unabashed Trump critic.

Trump has made baseless allegations against Biden and his son over the ousting of a Ukrainian prosecutor who at one point oversaw investigations into a gas company where Hunter sat on the board. There's no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of either Biden, but the president has continued to push this narrative as he maintains that he's done nothing wrong.

The July phone call between Trump and Zelensky is central to the whistleblower complaint from a member of the intelligence community that accuses Trump of "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election."

"This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President's main domestic political rivals," added the complaint, which was publicly released on Thursday.

Trump and his allies have dismissed the significance of the complaint because it relies on secondhand information, but acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on Thursday told the House Intelligence Committee that the complaint is "in alignment" with a memo on the call the White House released the day before.

Prior to the document's release on Thursday morning, details on the whistleblower complaint trickled out via leaks and a series of reports in the media. The gravity of the allegations against Trump have led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump — and she now has the backing of a majority of House members. Meanwhile, polling suggests public support for impeachment is on the rise.

In short, the Ukraine scandal poses a serious threat to Trump's presidency, and from a broader standpoint places the country in uncharted territory.

'What Trump did with Ukraine violates the Constitution'

Aaron David Miller, a former State Department advisor who is now a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Insider that though presidents play politics with foreign leaders all the time "what Trump did goes beyond anything that I personally experienced or even was aware of in government."

Miller, who served as an advisor to multiple secretaries of state across both Republican and Democratic administrations, said he cannot think of a situation in his experience that's "analogous" to the current scandal involving Trump and Ukraine.

"What Trump did with Ukraine violates the Constitution," Miller said, and that asking a foreign leader to investigate a political rival "absolutely" amounts to an abuse of power.

Noah Bookbinder, the executive director of the Washington-based advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), in an op-ed for The New York Times on Wednesday said the White House memo on the July phone call is "far worse than we could have imagined."

Bookbinder said the memo demonstrates that Trump "sought multiple favors from a foreign leader for his personal political gain and in doing so violated his solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution."

Bradley Simpson, an expert on US foreign policy and history professor at the University of Connecticut, in a series of tweets said the requests Trump made in the call were "bonkers" and a major departure from what occurs in most conversations between a sitting US president and a recently elected foreign leader (Zelensky has only been president of Ukraine since May).